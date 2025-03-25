Ghana produced an awesome display of fluid football as Mohammed Kudus capped off a mesmerising team move with a brilliant goal in their 3-0 victory over Madagascar.

The Black Stars dominated the top-of-the-table clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Thomas Partey and Kudus finding the net in a commanding performance.

Ghana’s Brilliant Team Goal Against Madagascar Showcases Perfect Passing Play

Partey opened the scoring in the 10th minute, connecting perfectly with a well-placed free-kick from Jordan Ayew.

The Arsenal midfielder rose above the Madagascar defense to power home a header, giving Ghana an early lead.

The duo combined again in the 53rd minute, with Ayew delivering a pinpoint corner that Partey expertly nodded past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the night.

Ghana's awesome third goal against Madagascar

However, the highlight of the match was Kudus’ goal, Ghana’s third of the evening.

Ayew displayed his experience, dancing around three opponents before sending a precise pass into the box.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus latched onto it with perfect timing, smashing the ball into the net in the 58th minute.

What made the goal even more spectacular was the build-up play, as Ghana completed an incredible 11-pass sequence before Kudus' finish.

The move exemplified Otto Addo’s tactical philosophy, with seamless passing and movement breaking down the opposition.

Against a Madagascar side desperate for a comeback, Ghana’s flawless execution reaffirmed their quality and strengthened their position at the top of the group.

What's next for the Black Stars?

Ghana, aiming for their fifth World Cup appearance, lead the group with 15 points, followed by Madagascar with 10, while Mali and Comoros each have nine, Central African Republic hold five, and Chad remain without a point.

The last match of matchday six will see Comoros host Chad on Tuesday, where a win for the home side would narrow the gap behind Ghana to just three points.

This victory marks Ghana’s fifth win in six World Cup qualifiers as they look to bounce back from their disappointing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Next up for the Black Stars is an away fixture against whipping boys, Chad, a side they walloped 5-0 in Accra, in September, as cited by Sofascore.

They will then host the Eagles of Mali four days after their encounter against Les Sao.

Jordan Ayew's delivers three assists in Madagascar victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew continued his red-hot form for the Black Stars, bagging an impressive hattrick of assists as the Black Stars dismantled Madagascar on Monday night.

The 33-year-old, who has led the Black Stars as substantive captain for the first time against Chad, was on hand to spur the four-time African champions to another handsome win.

While he didn't get his name on the scoresheet, Jordan was directly involved in all three goals scored by Otto Addo's men inside 60 minutes.

