EL has listed his top five lyricists from Ghana, pointing out Ko-Jo Cue, Manifest, Omar Sterling, Kev The Topic, and Obibinii

The rapper said there was a difference between rappers and lyricists, stating that lyricists had deeper meanings to their words

Many musics were surprised to see popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie eliminated from EL's list of the country's best lyricists

Veteran Ghanaian rapper EL shared his top five lyricists from Ghana during a conversation on the Streets Is Watching podcast with DJ Slimming on YouTube.

His selections included Ko-Jo Cue, M.anifest, Omar Sterling, Kev The Topic, and Obibinii. This list sparked considerable discussion within the music community, especially due to the notable absence of Sarkodie, one of Ghana's most celebrated rappers.

In the podcast, EL emphasised the distinction between rappers and lyricists, suggesting that lyricists infuse their words with deeper meanings, offering more than just catchy rhythms and flows. This differentiation seems to have guided his choices, as he praised the selected artists for their profound and thought-provoking lyrics.

The exclusion of Sarkodie, however, was the most debated aspect of EL's list. Sarkodie has long been a dominant figure in Ghanaian music with numerous hits and has even collaborated with EL in the past on the song U Go Kill Me.

Many fans have argued that Sarkodie deserved a spot among the top lyricists, arguing about his extensive catalogue and influence.

On the other hand, some supporters of EL's perspective agreed that while Sarkodie excels as a rapper, his lyrics may not always carry the depth and complexity attributed to the other names on the list.

EL's list sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanayaabayaw said:

"The real ones, the bigs guys know that M. is up. Not these back licking sarkcess guys the don sark cess and what nots"

RequelmeGh commented:

"If you’re @ELgh_ fan you’d understand EL answered the question with lots of intelligence. Only the wise would understand"

Elormonline said:

"Ok y'all lyricists, how far for the streets?. The king had been here for 17+yrs and still on top of y'all."

Sarkodie shows Criss Waddle love

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie showed his support for Criss Waddle by promoting his latest music video on social media.

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a link to the music video of Waddle's Syco, a move that earned him praise from fans.

In the comments section of the post on social media, fans pointed out Sarkodie's supportive nature and lauded him for the act.

