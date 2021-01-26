A beautiful couple has amazed social media with photos of the very day they met for the first time and 10 years after that

In just a decade, the couple did not only get married but were able to birth three beautiful children as well

The man and his wife were admired but many social media users have been complaining about the football team their family supports

An adorable couple on Twitter has joined the 'How it started vs how it's going' trend on the social media platform with their admirable photos.

In a post that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the personal handle of the husband named @JasonNjoku, the man shared photos of the day he met his lover and the state of affairs after 10 years.

The man and his better half are not only married now but are also blessed with three beautiful children out of which two are girls and one is a boy.

See post below:

The pictures got many social media users reacting massively but many of them interestingly decided to focus on the outfit of the couple with their children.

See some comments below:

Jemima said:

Your children are so beautiful

@FredaGatz1 opined that

Abeg ur kids deserve a better team they are too young for heartbreaks kindly change their team either Barcelona or Real Madrid. Thank you

@benjimhe also said

Lovely family. But those kids are too young to be arsenal fan, I feel they can't handle what comes with being an Arsenal fan.

The day we met & 10 years later - Beautiful couple melts hearts with photos Credit: @JasonNjoku

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh