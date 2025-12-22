Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo celebrated his father’s 60th birthday with a stylish all-white party in London

The close-knit gathering brought together close friends and family, highlighting the strong sense of unity and family values that the in-demand striker maintains

The celebration quickly drew warm reactions on social media, with fans applauding Semenyo for the touching tribute to his father’s influential role in his journey

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo briefly stepped away from football to honour a deeply personal moment, celebrating his father Larry Semenyo’s 60th birthday with an elegant all-white gathering in London.

The Black Stars forward marked the milestone with close family and friends, offering fans a rare window into his life beyond stadium lights and matchday pressure.

Antoine Semenyo Marks Father’s 60th Birthday with All White Celebration in London

Source: Instagram

Semenyo marks his dad's 60th birthday

Footage shared online and sighted by YEN.com.gh captured a warm and close-knit setting filled with smiles, music, and gratitude.

Dressed in white, Semenyo stood proudly beside his younger brother as they surrounded their father, dancing and soaking in the moment to Fameye’s popular song Very Soon.

The scene reflected calm joy rather than extravagance, underlining how much the occasion meant to the Bournemouth winger.

Watch the video:

The celebration quickly found its way onto social platforms, where supporters applauded Semenyo for staying grounded despite his rising profile. Many fans described the moment as wholesome and inspiring.

@akua_bempomaah expressed emotion:

"Awwwn."

@fayabondem chimed in:

"I love being Ghanaian 🇬🇭🔥"

@KWAY added a playful twist:

"London? The uncles should be telling him to come to Arsenal 🤣🔴"

@Jay summed it up simply:

"Ghana on top🇬🇭🇬🇭💪🏾💪🏾"

For Semenyo, the London gathering carried deeper meaning than a birthday celebration. It stood as a tribute to the man whose sacrifices and guidance shaped his journey to elite football.

Semenyo’s dad's influence on his career

Larry Semenyo played a vital role in Antoine’s development long before professional contracts and international caps.

A former footballer himself, Larry featured in the Ghana Premier League with Okwahu United before relocating to England in the late 1990s. He settled in Greenwich, South London, where he worked as a taxi driver while building a stable life for his family.

The move came with challenges, yet Larry and his wife, Vida, ensured their children remained closely connected to their Ghanaian roots. Culture, food, and tradition were part of daily life, even thousands of miles from home.

Drawing from his own playing days, Larry became Antoine’s first coach. Training sessions often took place in parks and backyards, focusing on technique, strength of mind, and competitive hunger.

Antoine Semenyo Marks Father’s 60th Birthday with All White Celebration in London

Source: Getty Images

Those early lessons helped mould the explosive forward fans see today, known for pace, power, and relentless pressing.

From humble beginnings, Semenyo has grown into one of the most talked-about attackers in the Premier League.

Reports suggest Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring his progress, with Liverpool also keeping a close watch, especially amid Alexander Isak’s injury concerns and Mohamed Salah’s AFCON duties with Egypt.

Semenyo's dad hails him as 'the best'

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Antoine Semenyo’s father, Lary, proudly hailed his son as the “best footballer” in a heartwarming video filmed at Kotoka International Airport.

The former Okwahu United player was visibly delighted after learning that his son had emerged as one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh