Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya has fuelled pregnancy rumours with her looks as she performed at various events

The daughter of a famous Ghanaian influencer has ditched her skimpy outfits for more comfy and covered-up looks

Some social media users have predicted that singer Efya is allegedly expecting a baby girl due to her glowing skin

Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor, popularly called Efya, has sparked pregnancy rumours with her outfit choices in the last quarter of the year.

The unmarried 38-year-old female star has switched from her usual tight clothing to oversized outfits.

Efya trends in December 2025 with 5 loose-fitting outfits amid pregnancy speculation. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

Efya performs at Movenpick hotel

Multiple award-winning songstress Efya caused a stir in a round-neck tie-and-dye maxi dress styled with blue lace.

She wore clear glass platform shoes for safety and comfort as she performed on the smooth stage. The Best in You hitmaker accessorised her look with simple drop earrings and opted for a classy anklet to elevate her appearance.

Efya trends at Rhythms on Da Runway

Ghanaian musician Efya looked spectacular in a black two-piece outfit to perform at the 2025 Rhythms on Da Runway under the leadership of TV3 presenter Cookie Tee.

She wore a comfy black sleeveless top with a cape to avoid showing her stomach and paired it with a black long skirt.

Efya wore a custom-made Mobutu hat as she received an award after her stellar performance at the star-studded event.

Efya wows crowd at Zondatec Ghana re-opening

The daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and host of Greetings From Abroad, was among the top celebrities who performed at the Zondatec Ghana re-opening.

Efya looked terrific in a glittering long-sleeve top and matching trousers at the launch of the new automobile showroom.

Ghanaian singer Efya slays in a tie & dye jumpsuit for her photoshoot in December 2013. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal.

The fashion influencer flaunted her beautiful tattoo as she thrilled the audience with her performance.

Efya graces Onua Showtime programme

Efya made a grand entrance as a special guest on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown.

She wowed the audience with her performance and a backless two-piece outfit to welcome Nana Ama McBrown on the show after undergoing her fifth arm surgery.

Efya looked flawless in a short, wavy hairstyle and flawless makeup in the viral video.

Efya slays in red gown

Efya left nothing to the imagination as she wore a daring red gown to promote her new song. She showed off her legs and belly in the bodycon dress, which highlighted her curves.

Efya wore an elegant gold choker and matching earrings to complete her stylish look on Instagram.

Efya says music is her purpose on earth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, better known by her stage name singer Efya, who has shared details about her musical path.

The 38-year-old recently appeared as a guest on TV3's Late Afternoon Show, which is hosted by Godwin Namboh and Anita Akuffo.

Award-winning singer Efya's Instagram video received comments from several social media users.

