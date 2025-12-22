The University of Cape Coast announced a 12-day Christmas academic break, giving students time to relax and celebrate the festive season

A student’s reaction to the resumption date quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and amusement across TikTok and social media platforms

Netizens and students flooded comment sections with playful, emotional, and relatable takes on the short Christmas break

A student of the University of Cape Coast has reacted after the school announced the date to resume academic activities.

A UCC student shares her views on the 12-day Christmas break the school has announced. Image credit: Confucius Institute/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted by TikTok user @ajayy_xx captured her uncertain facial expressions as she learned the 12-day break duration.

In the post, she lamented how short the Christmas break was.

She complained that in these few days, she would not be able to enjoy her Christmas as she had planned.

"Likeee how can we enjoy Christmas and the new year some😭," she wrote in the caption.

The university officially began the break on December 22, 2025, with academic activities resuming on January 2, 2026.

Reactions from students and netizens have been lively, humorous, and relatable, highlighting how such short breaks impact their festive plans.

Peeps react to UCC 12 days break

YEN.com.gh compiled several notable reactions:

Peace Sika wrote:

"Saa school nu ankasa wahu 😂😂😂."

Naana_Anansewa ❤️ wrote:

"Vacation keh😂😭 na free period oo."

MR.EMMANUEL 🇺🇸🇨🇳 shared:

"Na 2nd sef oo."

Kudus added:

"It a break not vacation 😤😤😀."

Købby Nötes shared:

"It's a Christmas break ooo, but it's too short😭😂💔."

Gina’s_Closet💞 added:

"It’s even 2nd sis 🥺hmmm UCC."

Mhizznaa shared:

"If I were in that school, I would not go because 3rd January is my birthday."

Watch the TikTok video below.

