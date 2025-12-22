A UPSA graduate shared strong views on the University of Ghana, explaining why he would never attend, even for graduate studies

He explained his personal dislike for the competitive environment at UG, calling daily life at the school too complex to consider

Netizens weighed in heavily, sharing humorous, supportive, and critical takes on his bold opinions about one of Ghana’s top universities

A fresh University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) graduate has stirred conversation after openly sharing his take on Ghana’s competitive tertiary institution, the University of Ghana (UG).

In a trending TikTok video posted by @kinsaf8, the young man was asked which university he would never apply to.

His candid response explaining that their system was difficult has left many viewers talking.

“Things are complex there. So I never liked it there. I will never go there,” he said, stressing that even for graduate programmes, UG was not on his radar.

He added, however, that UPSA first-year students should remain committed and diligent, praising the school’s emphasis on performance and hard work.

According to the graduate, the environment at UG appeared overwhelming and intense.

He explained that his personal preference was to focus on institutions that aligned with his comfort and ambitions.

His comments sparked a lively debate online, reflecting diverse student opinions on university culture and choice.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens share mixed reactions to graduate’s opinion

YEN.com.gh compiled a variety of reactions from social media:

𝖀𝖘𝖆𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖊𝖓_🧃 wrote:

“We only have 2 universities in Ghana, the University of Ghana and others 😏.”

FA added:

“I had admission in both UG (Legon campus) and UPSA, but I chose UPSA. I can’t use my aggregate 8 to go for a dondology course 😂.”

Movies Club House commented:

“Because he knows if he applied, he wouldn’t get in.”

Lost_Shadow said:

“He was rejected 😂.”

Gore FEST shared:

“No one intentionally picked UPSA over Legon 😭. UG has more facilities, status, and higher competition.”

Mac noted:

“UG only admits competent and qualified students 👂.”

💍||.miss❤️Kira🦋🌺||.☀️ mentioned:

“He bought forms there ooo, I was there.”

Collinsdaite laughed:

“UG mmom, things are complex? Eii 😂.”

Nanakwaku14 added:

“We won’t even admit you 😅. UG is the only university in Ghana.”

Sam💨 shared:

"UG doesn't joke at all, abi you know? Since their system is complex for you, then I guess we all can judge."

Semenyo Kurt Erasmuswrote:

"They combined classics and mathematics give am 😂."

Berkistone added:

"But we Dey joke for UG right, no Uni Dey joke wae."

𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔢 (BS) wrote:

"Complex no nyinaa y3 see D7 is not accepted 🤣🤣."

