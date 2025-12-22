Comic actor Ajeezay has received a Master of Education in Special Education from the University of Cape Coast

Ajeezay graduated at the school's graduate congregation on Friday, December 19, 2025

Images from the graduation ceremony, which emerged online, excited his followers, who shared their congratulatory messages

Ghanaian comedian and actor Ajeezay, known in private life as Nathaniel Mensah, has bagged a Master's degree from the University of Cape Coast.

Ajeezay received a Master of Education (M.Ed) in Special Education at UCC's 2025 graduate school congregation on Friday, December 19.

The comic actor celebrated his graduation by sharing photos and videos from the ceremony on his Instagram page.

Comedian Ajeezay at his Master's graduation at the University of Cape Coast on December 19, 2025. Photo source: @ajeezaygh

The photos and videos showed Ajeezay wearing his graduation gown and hat, with a sash around his neck, displaying his name and degree.

In his caption, he noted that it was important to get wisdom and understanding, adding that he was elated to share his new milestone.

“In all thy getting, get wisdom and understanding.” All glory be to God. I am truly elated to share with my family and friends that over the weekend, I was awarded a Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Cape Coast. "

For him, his Master's degree was not just an academic achievement but a way to serve humanity.

"This monumental milestone represents more than an academic achievement; it positions me at a higher echelon to continually serve humanity and passionately advocate for inclusivity across all walks of life."

He expressed gratitude to his lecturers and supervisors for their coaching and mentorship.

Comic actor Ajeezay bags a Master's degree from the University of Cape Coast (UCC). Photo source: @ajeezaygh

"With deep gratitude, I would like to sincerely thank my hardworking and dedicated lecturers, Prof. Irene Vanderpuye, Dr Ruth K. Annan-Brew, and the ever-amazing and supportive Dr Martha-Pearl Okai, most affectionately known as SweetPearl, for their coaching, mentorship, and tutelage throughout this journey."

He also thanked his mates and colleagues and dedicated his Master's to his late friend, Nana Anokye Adjei.

"Finally, to my mates and colleagues on this Master’s journey: thank you for the late-night discussions, the pressures of group work, the shared laughter, and the encouragement during the toughest moments. This achievement is sweeter because we walked this path together. I wish you all greater heights in your respective pursuits. This is only the beginning. Cc @phrimpongsongs I dedicate this one posthumously to my late friend Nana Anokye Adjei.. 🕊️🙏 Congratulations 🎉🍾."

See Ajeezay's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Ajeezay's UCC Master's graduation

The graduation photos and videos of Ajeezay have garnered many congratulations from his followers. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

kwesibamfo said:

"Educated comedian 😂… congrats my bro 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

jmaax_official said:

"Bro na you dey do distance ? You got me surprised oo. Congrats big bro 👏❤️🔥🔥."

