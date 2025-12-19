Sally Mann expressed her surprise and happiness that no Ghanaian musicians attended Daddy Lumba's funeral service

She attributed the absence of artists to the controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba’s family, avoiding potential conflicts

Mann criticised Nana Acheampong for attending the funeral despite the ongoing family feud surrounding the late singer

Ghanaian Media personality, Sally Mann has made a concerning comment following late highlife singer Daddy Lumba's burial ceremony.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Daddy Lumba's funeral was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The late highlife singer passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a battle with illness.

Speaking with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, the media personality Sally Mann shared her excitement when many Ghanaian musicians failed to attend the funeral of the music icon.

According to her, she was extremely happy when she could not find a single singer (neither the veterans nor the new musicians) at the funeral service.

Musicians absent at Daddy Lumba's burial

She, however, called her notice to Lumba's one-week celebration on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Black Star Square (Independence Square).

She stated that, though numerous Ghanaian celebrities, such as Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, and Sarkodie, took time off their busy schedules to honour the deceased, it was different in the case of his funeral service, which needed their presence even more than ever.

Several important Ghanaian dignitaries, including Nana Acheampong, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Dr Frank Amoakohene, attended the solemn event.

Sally Mann believed that the artists decided not to appear at the event because of the controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba's family. Hence, they consider it safe to keep an arm's length from Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Daddy Lumba's death led to a heated feud between members of his immediate family, led by his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brempomaa, and the maternal family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Meanwhile, Sally Mann took a swipe at legendary Nana Acheampong for attending Daddy Lumba’s funeral despite the controversies that surrounded it.

KK Fosu explains musicians' absent

Legendary Ghanaian hiplife/highlife superstar Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has explained why many Ghanaian musicians missed Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page T Baby GH, KK Fosu explained why he and many prominent entertainers did not attend Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites.

The Anadwo Ye De hitmaker said there was too much confusion about when the funeral was going to come off, which he blamed on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

KK Fosu said that if the funeral had been well planned, with enough time to confirm its date and certainty of it coming off, it would have attracted the attendance of much more popular entertainers.

Roman Fada discloses Daddy Lumba's performance charges

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Roman Fada claimed that Daddy Lumba charged billions of cedis for a concert performance at the peak of his career.

He emphasised that despite the high fees, Lumba's concerts were always in demand, reflecting his popularity.

Fada also warned against tarnishing Lumba's reputation, stating that the late singer's contributions to music remain timeless.

