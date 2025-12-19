News of John Kumah’s wife, Lilian's reported remarriage about 18 months after the death of the Ejisu MP has sparked widespread discussion online

Apostle Lilian Kumah (now Aryeequaye) is a motivational speaker, author, philanthropist and founder of Disciples of Christ Ministries

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at her life, education, career and more details of the late MP's widow who has now remarried

Details about the life, education and career of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah’s wife, Lilian, has emerged on social media after she reportedly remarried.

More details about John Kumah's wife, Apostle Lilian emerge after she remarries.

Social media was buzzing on December 19, 2025, after it emerged that the widow of the former rising politician had remarried roughly a year and a half after his demise.

John Kumah, a former deputy finance minister, had been tipped for a future Presidency when he tragically passed away on March 7, 2024.

After his death, Mrs Lilian Kumah made headlines when she accused multiple family friends of abandoning her and her children.

Amid news of her getting remarried, YEN.com.gh takes a look at five details about her Ghanaians should know.

All about John Kumah’s former wife

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye (formerly Kumah) is a Ghanaian motivational speaker, author, healing and prophetic reacher, according to her Amazon author profile.

She is the founder, senior pastor, and general overseer of Disciple of Christ Ministries (also known as Disciples of Christ Ministries Worldwide).

Apostle Lilian Kumah holds a Degree in Business Administration and Diploma in Theological Studies, which provide a solid foundation for her career in ministry.

She is also the author of Maintaining Your Focus, a 2018 book in which she takes a deep dive into the topics of focus and destiny.

She married John Kumah in 2006 and they welcomed six children.

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye founded her ministry in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

After her husband’s death, she continued to push her ministry forward and described in 2025 the challenging times she went in after being ‘betrayed’ by those she thought she could rely on.

“"The most painful part is the disappointment, betrayals, and rejections. People we thought would be there, the way they turned their backs on us. The lies and deception, but through it all, God has shown us He is even more husband and father...he has kept and sustained us," she said at the first anniversary of John Kumah’s passing.

What happened to John Kumah?

Former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah’s abrupt death in 2024, sent a shockwave through the Ghanaian political system.

According to reports, Kumah was visiting his constituency when he fell ill and was at the Suhum Government Hospital, and was being transported in an ambulance to Accra when he died.

John Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm, and Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm where he also served as the Managing Partner.

He was appointed as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and served as the MP for Ejisu from January 7, 2021, until his death. Kumah was also the Deputy Minister of Finance in the NPP government.

