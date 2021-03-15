100+ names that mean death and darkness for boys and girls

Many tribes and communities consider death to be a taboo subject. As a result, many people are unsure about the issue and are afraid of it. But did you know that some people prefer to give death names to their children? Learn about 100+ children names that mean death or darkness.

What exactly is a name? It is the identity that is given to a person at birth. Therefore, positively naming your children is thought to bring good luck. However, people name their children after taboo titles.

Names that mean death

Names that mean death and destruction may sound dark and scary. However, some parents have opted to name their children these names regardless. This is because the names are mysterious and bring out fear when mentioned. Here are some of these names and the meanings they have.

Boy names that mean death and darkness

Death and darkness are not usually mentioned when people look for their newborn names. However, if you want to name your baby boy something that means death or darkness for whatever reason, here are some excellent boy names to consider.

Abdulbaith – Servant of one who brings forth sorrow

Achmetha – Brother of grief

Ahimoth – Brother of demise

Ajal – Dying hour, fate or destiny

Amara – Immortal being with no beginning or end.

Anpu – God of demise and destruction

Arius – Without an end

Athanasius – Immortal or defies the inevitable

Azrail – Angel of sorrow and suffering

Azvameth – Strong and powerful destruction

Baladan – Son of the grim reaper

Berodach – Son of death

Cain – Father of murder

Claeg – One who is subjected to the demise

Clay – A mortal dommed to fail

Dearil – Call of demise

Ernesh – Battle of life

Erysichthon – Cursed, greedy and doomed to demise

Hades – Dark god of the underworld

Hazarmaveth – Means dwelling of the end

Janardan – Liberator of the cycle of life and extinction

Javaraya – god of suffering and demise

Jeevak – Period from the present until the end

Jeremoth – One that fears extinction

Jerimoth – One that fears or rejects demise

Kalabhiti – Long-lived, immortal and everlasting

Kalakuta – Potion of death

Kalaraja – Lord of extinction

Kalayavan – Dreadful as death itself

Kaliya – The end of time

Kek – Egyptian god of darkness

Kenelm – Man of the elmwood

Kritanta – Indian god of extinction

Mabuz – Ruler of the non-living castle

Menahem – One who consoles

Meremoth – Bitterness myrrh of death

Methusael – He demands his demise

Methuselah – To bring the end

Morte – Dead

Mot – Extinction in Ugaritic

Mrithun – Made of Earth, lord of demise

Mritunjay – Who can conquer the grim reaper

Mritunjoy – One who wins over the demise

Mrityuanjaya – Victorious over the inevitable

Mrityunjai – One who has never been defeated by death

Nirnasha – One who can never die or immortal

Osiris – Egyptian god of the non-living and the judge of the underworld

Rashn – Judged of the souls of the unliving

Runihara – Destroyer

Samael – Fallen angel

Sephtis – Eternal death

Than – The end

Thanatos – He who brings extinction

Tuwile – Demise is invincible

Wolfe – Means wolf or a deadly beast

Yama – Hindu god of demise

Yamajit – Conqueror of the end

What are girls names that mean death?

What female names mean death and darkness? What's a girl name that means death? You will be surprised to know that some popular names do. However, some of these names given to children are due to religious or cultural reasons.

So, if you are curious to find out if your name is on the list, confirm it below. Here are some girl names that mean death or darkness.

Abiba – First child born after the death of a grandmother

Achlys – Darkness

Adaliah – Poverty and cloud of demise

Adrienne – The dark one

Angerona – Roman goddess of fear, extinction, and silence

Bashemath – Confusion of death

Chiwa – Eternal rest, demise

Clotho – Spinner of the thread of life

Dabria – Angel of demise and sorrow

Darci, Darcia, Darcie – The stubborn dark one

Desdemona – From the devil

Deyanira – Man destroyer

Ereshkigal – Sumerian goddess of the non-living and the underworld

Ernaline – Means battle to the end

Freyja – Lady of love, beauty, and demise

Hecate – Greek goddess of evil, crossroads, tombs, demons, and the underworld

Ilamatecuhtil – Aztec goddess of fertility and demise

Keket – Egyptian goddess of darkness

Khaalida – Deathless or immortal

Kritanta – Indian god of fatality

Libitina – Roman goddess of funerals and extinction

Loralai – Lurer of deaths

Loreley – Demise of a man

Louhi – Death goddess

Mara – Bitterness or sorrow

Marah – Defeat and sorrow

Marama – Moon and death goddess

Morana – Goddess of winter and extinction

Morrigan – Goddess of suffering and war

Naenia – Roman goddess of funerals

Nephthys – Egyptian goddess of the air, non-living, and mourning

Omisha – Spirit of birth and demise

Persefoni – Bringer of extinciton

Tamasvi – One who has darkness inside

Tamela – Dark in a sweet way

Tamisra – Full of darkness

Tanda – Seer of life and death

Thana – The end of life

Valdis – The dead

What name means the angel of death?

Most people prefer to name their children angelic names. However, some opt for the dark and mysterious angel names. These names mean angle of death:

Azrael

Dabria

Munkar

Nakir

Samael

Names that mean misfortune

Misfortune could mean bad luck or an unfortunate condition or event. However, it is safe to assume that these aren't used a lot because of their obvious connotations.

Acheros – A river of sorrow

Mallory – Ill-fated luck

Ahlai – Sorrowing experience

Bronach – Sorrow

Brona – Sorrowful

Dierdre – Sorrowful

Dolores – Sorrow

Drystan – Full of sorrow

Jabez – Hebrew for sorrow

Nekane – Sorrow

Ares – Means ruin

Bora – Means storm in Turkish

Corentin – Hurricane

Devland – Misfortune

Tavarious – Misfortune

Tempest – Violent storm

Volkan – Volcano

Japanese names that mean death

The Japanese firmly believe that a child's name will drastically affect their future. Thus, most baby names have meanings that are the opposite of death and darkness. Therefore, finding Japanese boy names that mean death may be difficult.

Some may frown upon names that mean death and darkness, but others have embraced them. These names are one-of-a-kind and have cultural or religious significance. As a result, you'll better understand what they mean whenever you come across such names.

