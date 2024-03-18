30 most famous sculptures in the world you should know

Sculpting is an ancient form of art that has existed since prehistoric periods. According to history, the earliest known sculpting works date from around 32,000 BC into the Palaeolithic period. Since then, there have been many sculpting works, including ones that have made it to the history books. Learn more about these world-famous sculptures.

Famous sculptures in the world

The world's most famous statues include works of art from various iconic artists throughout history. Though countless statues exist, these iconic ones rank high due to their relevance, significance, beauty, and style. Here is a list of some of the most famous sculptures, each with its creator.

Nefertiti Bust

The Nefertiti bust sculpture from around 1340 BC is shown in the Neues Museum. Photo: Christophe Gateau

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Thutmose

Thutmose Medium: Limestone

Limestone Created: 1345 BCE; Thutmose, Ancient Egypt

1345 BCE; Thutmose, Ancient Egypt Subject: Nefertiti

The Nefertiti Bust is among the world's most famous statues and an icon of feminine beauty. It is the sculptured bust of Nefertiti, the Great Royal Wife (chief consort) of Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten. It is on display in the Egyptian Museum of Berlin.

David

The original statue of David (16th century) by Italian artist Michelangelo Buonarroti in central Florence. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Michelangelo

Michelangelo Medium: Carrara marble

Carrara marble Created: 1501–1504

1501–1504 Subject: Biblical David

Standing tall at 5.17 metres, David is a masterpiece of the Italian Renaissance sculpture Michelangelo. It is the first colossal marble statue made in the early modern period following the classical era.

Apollo Belvedere

Apollo of the Belvedere of Antonio Canova at the Museum of Rome at Palazzo Braschi in Rome, Italy. Photo: Stefano Montesi

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Giovanni Angelo Montorsoli

Giovanni Angelo Montorsoli Medium: White marble

White marble Created: AD 120–140

AD 120–140 Subject: Greek god Apollo

The Apollo Belvedere depicts the Greek god Apollo standing, having just shot an arrow. It was discovered near Rome in the late fifteenth century and is possibly a second-century marble copy of a bronze original by the Greek sculptor Leochares.

Venus De Milo

The marble sculpture of Venus de Milo in a museum. Photo: Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Alexandros of Antioch

Alexandros of Antioch Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 2nd century BC

2nd century BC Subject: Greek goddess Aphrodite

The Venus de Milo or Aphrodite of Melos is an ancient Greek marble sculpture at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Archaeologists found her in 1820 on the Greek island of Melos (now called Milos).

The Winged Victory of Samothrace

The statue of Victoire de Samothrace portrays the Greek goddess Nike in Paris, France. Photo: Steve Christo

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Unknown

Unknown Medium: Parian marble

Parian marble Created: 2nd century BC (190 BC)

2nd century BC (190 BC) Subject: Greek goddess Niké (Victory)

The Winged Victory of Samothrace, or the Nike of Samothrace, is a classical sculpture initially found on the island of Samothrace, north of the Aegean Sea. It depicts a winged woman alighting on the bow of a warship.

Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in the Hudson River in New York City, New York. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi

Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi Medium: Copper

Copper Created: 1886

1886 Subject: Roman goddess Libertas

The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City. The statue is a figure of Roman goddess Libertas holding a torch above her head with her right hand, and in her left hand, carries a tabula ansata.

Laocoön and His Sons

The statue of Laocoön (or Laocoon) and His Sons, also called the Laocoön Group, is on display in the Museo Pio-Clementino, a part of the Vatican Museums in Rome, Italy. Photo: Lucas Schifres

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Agesander, Polydoros and Athanadoros

Agesander, Polydoros and Athanadoros Medium: White marble

White marble Created: 27 BC to 68 AD

27 BC to 68 AD Subject: Laocoön, Sea serpent

Laocoön and His Sons is a marble sculpture that depicts a Trojan priest and his sons battling serpents. It was excavated in Rome in 1506 and put on public display in the Vatican Museums, where it remains today.

Apollo and Daphne

The Apollo and Daphne masterpiece by Italian baroque artist Gianlorenzo Bernini at the Galleria Borghese Museum in Rome, Italy. Photo: Roberto Serra

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Gian Lorenzo Bernini

Gian Lorenzo Bernini Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 1622–1625

1622–1625 Subject: Apollo (Phoebus) and Daphne

The Apollo and Daphne sculpture depicts the climax of the story of Phoebus and Daphne, as written in Ovid's Metamorphoses. It captures when the nymph Daphne escapes Apollo's advances by transforming into a laurel tree.

Venus of Willendorf

The prehistoric 'Venus of Willendorf' figurine from the palaeolithic era is pictured at the Natural History Museum in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Helmut FOHRINGER

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Unknown

Unknown Medium: Limestone, red ochre

Limestone, red ochre Created: 25,000 BP (Before Present)

25,000 BP (Before Present) Subject: Woman

The Venus of Willendorf dates to 24,000–22,000 B.C.E., making it one of the oldest and most famous surviving works of art. Archaeologists recovered it on 7 August 1908 at a Paleolithic site near Willendorf, a village in Lower Austria.

Discobolus

The ancient Discobolus sculpture by Myron depicts a youthful Greek athlete poised athletically. Photo: Sepia Times

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Myron

Myron Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 460–450 BC

460–450 BC Subject: Ancient Greek athlete throwing a discus

Myron initially sculpted the Discobolus in bronze in about 450 BCE. However, it is known today only through marble Roman copies. The Discobolus represents a youthful ancient Greek athlete poised to spin around and release the discus.

Christ the Redeemer

Former volleyball player Maria Isabel Barroso Salgado holds up the torch of the Rio 2016 Olympic games in front of the statue of Christo the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: YASUYOSHI CHIBA

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Paul Landowski, Heitor da Silva Costa, Gheorghe Leonida, Albert Caquot

Paul Landowski, Heitor da Silva Costa, Gheorghe Leonida, Albert Caquot Medium: Reinforced concrete with soapstone veneer

Reinforced concrete with soapstone veneer Created: Between 1922 and 1931

Between 1922 and 1931 Subject: Jesus Christ

Christ the Redeemer is an Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This statue is one of the top modern sculptures in the world. A symbol of Christianity worldwide, the statue is one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.

Manneken Pis

The famous Manneken Pis statue near the Grand Market in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Jerôme Duquesnoy

Jerôme Duquesnoy Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: Mid-15th century

Mid-15th century Subject: Puer mingens

Manneken Pis is a landmark bronze fountain sculpture in central Brussels, Belgium. It depicts a puer mingens, a naked little boy urinating into the fountain's basin.

Great Sphinx of Giza

The "Dream Stele" of the ancient Egyptian king Thutmose IV is pictured between the paws of the Great Sphinx of Giza, west of Egypt's capital. Photo: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Unknown

Unknown Medium: Limestone

Limestone Created: Around 2500 BC

Around 2500 BC Subject: A reclining sphinx

The Great Sphinx of Giza is a limestone statue of a reclining sphinx, a mythical creature with the head of a human and the body of a lion. Archaeologists believe the face of the Sphinx represents the pharaoh Khafre.

Moses

The sculpture of Moses being flanked by Leah and Rachel at the Basilica San Pietro in Vincoli Rome, Lazio. Photo: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Michelangelo

Michelangelo Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 1513–1515

1513–1515 Subject: Biblical Moses

Moses is an iconic sculpture of the Biblical Moses housed in the church of San Pietro in Vincoli in Rome. It depicts Moses with horns on his head based on a description in chapter 34 of Exodus in the Latin Vulgate.

Statue of Abraham Lincoln (Lincoln Memorial)

The Abraham Lincoln statue sits inside the Lincoln Memorial dome in Washington, DC. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Daniel Chester French

Daniel Chester French Medium: Georgia marble (Murphy marble)

Georgia marble (Murphy marble) Created: 1914–1922

1914–1922 Subject: Abraham Lincoln

The Statue of Abraham Lincoln is a colossal seated figure of the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. The work follows the Beaux Arts and American Renaissance style traditions.

Ecstasy of Saint Teresa

The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa at the Cornaro Chapel of Santa Maria della Vittoria church in Rome. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Gian Lorenzo Bernini

Gian Lorenzo Bernini Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 1647–1652

1647–1652 Subject: Teresa of Ávila

The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa is a marble and gilded bronze sculpture depicting Saint Teresa of Ávila in a moment of religious ecstasy. The artwork is at the Church of Santa Maria della Vittoria in Rome.

Pieta

Pieta by artist Michelangelo in Rome's St Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy. Photo: Steve Christo

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Michelangelo

Michelangelo Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 1498–1499

1498–1499 Subject: Jesus and Mary

The Pietà, meaning pity of compassion, is a sculpture of Mary sorrowfully contemplating the dead body of her son. The marble structure is in Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City.

The Thinker

Rodin's celebrated sculpture, The Thinker, at the Musée Rodin Museum in Paris, France. Photo: Yves Forestier

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 1904

1904 Subject: A naked male figure thinking

The Thinker is a bronze sculpture situated atop a stone pedestal. The work depicts a naked male figure of heroic size sitting on a rock in deep thought and contemplation.

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid, by the Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen, is located in the bay of the Port of Copenhagen. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Edvard Eriksen

Edvard Eriksen Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 1909–1913

1909–1913 Subject: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is a bronze statue in Copenhagen, Denmark, depicting a mermaid becoming human. The statue is about the 1837 fairy tale of the same name by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen.

Perseus with the Head of Medusa

Perseus with the head of Medusa, statue by Benvenuto Cellini in the Loggia dei Lanzi, Piazza della Signoria, Florence, Tuscany, Italy. Photo: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Benvenuto Cellini

Benvenuto Cellini Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 1545

1545 Subject: Perseus beheading Medusa

Perseus with the Head of Medusa is a bronze sculpture depicting the story of Perseus and Andromeda. The artwork is at the Loggia dei Lanzi in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy.

The Kiss

"The kiss" sculpture by French artist Auguste Rodin is seen in an exhibition in Madrid. Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin Medium: Marble

Marble Created: 1882

1882 Subject: Embracing naked couple

The Kiss is a sculpture of an embracing naked couple in Paris, France. Originally, Auguste Rodin entitled the work Francesca da Rimini but later changed it to The Kiss in 1887. The artwork has become a symbol of love.

The Burghers of Calais

French sculptor Auguste Rodin's "bourgeois de Calais" (The Burghers of Calais) is pictured in front of the northern French city of Calais' city hall. Photo: PHILIPPE HUGUEN

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 1884–89

1884–89 Subject: The Six Burghers

The Burghers of Calais is an iconic monument celebrating the collective sacrifice of six French noblemen during the Hundred Years' War. The city of Calais commissioned Rodin to create the sculpture in 1884, with the completion in 1889.

Cloud Gate "The Bean"

Cloud Gate, known as The Bean, is seen at AT-and-T Plaza at Millennium Park in Chicago, United States. Photo: Beata Zawrzel

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Anish Kapoor

Anish Kapoor Medium: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Created: 2004–2006

2004–2006 Subject: Liquid mercury

Cloud Gate in Chicago, Illinois, is among the world's most stunning contemporary sculptures. Anish Kapoor constructed the artwork between 2004 and 2006.

Terracotta Army

The Terracotta Warriors during The Unification of Qin Dynasty exhibition at Shandong Museum in Jinan, Shandong Province of China. Photo: Zhang Yong

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Subjects of Emperor Qin Shi Huang

Subjects of Emperor Qin Shi Huang Medium: Clay

Clay Created: 210–209 BCE

210–209 BCE Subject: Armies of Emperor Qin Shi Huang

The Terracotta Warriors were discovered accidentally in 1974 by farmers who, while digging for a well, unearthed several figures. The sculptures, believed to be more than 8,000 soldiers, depict the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China.

Equestrian Statue of Marcus Aurelius

The Equestrian statue of Marcus Aurelius. Photo: Education Images

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Unknown

Unknown Medium: Bronze, originally gilded

Bronze, originally gilded Created: 161 AD–180 AD

161 AD–180 AD Subject: Marcus Aurelius Antoninus

The Equestrian Statue of Marcus Aurelius is a gilded bronze monument initially dedicated to the emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus Augustus. The original is displayed in the Capitoline Museums, while the replica stands in the open air at the Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome.

Maman

Tourists view the spider bronze sculpture Maman by Louise Bourgeois at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain. Photo: Tim Graham

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Louise Bourgeois

Louise Bourgeois Medium: Stainless steel, bronze, marble

Stainless steel, bronze, marble Created: 1999

1999 Subject: Spider

If you want cool sculptures, Maman by artist Louise Bourgeois is ideal. They comprise an original in steel and six subsequent castings in bronze located in several sites worldwide.

Moai

Ahu Tongariki, the ceremonial platform, is seen southwest of Easter Island, with 15 Moai representing the ancestors of the Polynesian natives. Photo: Denis Düttmann

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Rapa Nui people

Rapa Nui people Medium: Lead

Lead Created: 1250 and 1500

1250 and 1500 Subject: The living faces of the deified ancestors

Moai are monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in eastern Polynesia. The moai are the living faces (aringa ora) of deified ancestors (aringa ora ata tepuna).

Metalmorphosis

Artist: David Černý

David Černý Medium: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Created: 2007

2007 Subject: Human head

Metalmorphosis consists of 40 steel pieces grouped into seven segments, independently rotating 360 degrees, forming a giant metal head when aligned. The sculpture is in the Whitehall Corporate Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dying Gaul

"The Dying Gaul," an ancient Roman statue from Rome's Capitoline Museum. Photo: CM Dixon

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Epigonus

Epigonus Medium: White marble

White marble Created: 323-31 BC

323-31 BC Subject: A Gladiator

The Dying Gaul is an ancient Roman marble semi-recumbent statue in the Capitoline Museums in Rome. It is a copy of a now-lost Greek sculpture from the Hellenistic period believed to have been made in bronze by Epigonus.

Capitoline Wolf

Romulus and Remus suckling a she-wolf sculpture in the Musei Capitolini in Rome, Italy. Photo: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Artist: Etruscan people (wolf), Antonio del Pollaiuolo (twin boys)

Etruscan people (wolf), Antonio del Pollaiuolo (twin boys) Medium: Bronze

Bronze Created: 5th century BC (wolf) and late 15th century AD (twins)

5th century BC (wolf) and late 15th century AD (twins) Subject: A she-wolf suckling human twin boys

The Capitoline Wolf shows a she-wolf suckling the mythical twin founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus. The wolf portion of the statue dates back to around the 5th century BC, while the twins date back to the late 15th century AD.

What is the world's most famous sculpture?

Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is among the most well-known statues in the world. Other notable examples include the Moai in Easter Island, the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt and the Terracotta Army in China.

Who is the greatest sculptor of all time?

Michelangelo is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time based on his iconic works. However, the topic is debatable, with sculpture artists like Praxiteles, Donatello, Auguste Rodin, and others in contention.

What is the world's finest sculpture?

David by Michelangelo is one of the world's finest sculptures based on realism, craftsmanship, and highly detailed anatomy.

What is the most beautiful classical sculpture?

According to Statues, Venus de Milo is one of the most beautiful classical sculptures. The marble sculpture, believed to depict the Greek goddess Aphrodite, is one of the world's most famous works of ancient Greek sculpture.

Above are some of the most famous sculptures in the world. They include sculptures of David by Michelangelo, Bust of Nefertiti, The Thinker by Auguste Rodin, Venus De Milo and Pieta by Michelangelo, among others.

