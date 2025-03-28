Prophet Kofi Oduro has expressed disappointment in the former Signals Bureau boss for allegedly embezzling US$ 7 million, an equivalent of GH¢108,442,882.80

In a video, the preacher questioned what the Assemblies of God deacon and his wife would use such a vast sum of money for

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported Prophet Oduro, while others criticised Adu Boahene

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Kofi Oduro has commented on the alleged embezzlement of funds by the former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu Boahen.

In a video, the renowned preacher criticised Mr Adu Boahen and his wife for allegedly stealing funds belonging to the state.

Prophet Oduro descends on Kwabena Adu-Boahene and wife over their alleged embezzlement of funds. Image source: Prophet Oduro, National Communications Authority

Source: Facebook

His comment comes after a press conference in which the Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine, unveiled that Mr Kwabena Adu Boahen had misappropriated US$ 7 million, an equivalent of GH¢108,442,882.80 belonging to the state for his gains.

Prophet Oduro reacts to attorney-general I's comment

During a sermon, Prophet Oduro commented on the matter and expressed disappointment in Mr Adu Boahen who also is an Assemblies of God deacon. He criticised him for being a man of God involved in a corruption scandal.

"One person and his wife can look at this poor nation and embezzle US$7 million belonging to the state. What are the two of you using US$7 million for? The people who are allegedly stealing from the state are people who stand behind the pulpit and preach.

"One person can buy 30 houses. They are wicked more than politicians. What are you using all these finds for? This is not someone we can say doesn’t know the word of God. This is a preacher and if the A-G’s claims are true then we are wicked men in suits," he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kofi Oduro's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the renowned preacher criticising Mr Adu Boahene expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were disappointed in the Assemblies of God deacon, others commended Prophet Oduro for his remarks.

@thebignanayaw wrote:

"The way we Dey treat issue be very interesting! To think one individual and his wife can amass 7 million dollars through thievery. A struggling country like Ghana ? NPP ong… I rest my case!"

@Kenneth2362134 wrote:

"Them for jail am him simple !!!"

@lamartheo wrote:

"Your matter reach here dia forget oo, everlasting."

@JoshuaBannnuman wrote:

"The matter has reached headquarters."

@AmbitiousMega wrote:

"Where the matter reach de33…🤣🤣🤣"

@AcheampongOwu14 wrote:

"Hmm ɛyɛ asɛm oo."

@a_o_benedict wrote:

"My man of God."

@KokuWorse wrote:

"Stonebwoy Stonebwoy suitable and tie."

AG discloses houses Akufo-Addo appointee allegedly bought

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General disclosed the properties Kwabena Adu-Boahene allegedly used to launder stolen state funds.

Adu Boahene has been accused of embezzling $7 million meant for a defence contract at the National Signals Bureau.

Investigations linked Adu-Boahene to multiple properties and a real estate company dealing in upscale housing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh