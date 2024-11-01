American rapper Rubi Rose donated items to the Osu Children's Home as part of her visit to the country

Photos of her spending quality time with the kids and posing for pictures with the donated items have taken over social media

Many people talked about their admiration for her kind heart as they applauded her for the initiative

American rapper and video vixen Rubi Rose visited the Osu Children's Home in Ghana as part of her visit. Photos have dropped as many people talk about her kind heart.

Photos of Rubi Rose's donation at the Osu Children's Home. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Rubi Rose at a Ghanaian orphanage

Rubi Rose was warmly welcomed when she arrived in the country on October 31, 2024, after a successful trip to Lagos, Nigeria.

The following day, November 1, 2024, she visited the Osu Children's Home as part of activities during her trip to Ghana.

The American video vixen donated a truckload of items to the orphanage. Photos of her posting with the kids as they stood behind the donated items have surfaced online and melted hearts.

There were other photos of her interacting with the kids, playing with them and taking selfies on her iPhone.

Photos of Rubi Rose at Osu Children's Home.

Reactions to Rubi Rose's donation

Many people in the comment section talked about their love for Rubi Rose, while others talked about her kind heart. Others also warned the orphanage's caretakers not to sell the provisions donated by the video vixen.

Below are the heartwarming reactions:

50flipxx said:

"She get good heart. Y'all be criticizing her as she come."

bolijay_ said:

"Mk Una no sell the foodstuffs sha"

stevemoore8343 said:

"you’ll forever remain in our minds 😍❤"

mee_shawtyyy said:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍we love u Rubiiiii"

ojeffrey307 said:

"Make you come to Kumasi❤️❤️"

iam_khi.khi said:

"This is beautiful 😍👏"

Stonebwoy dines with Rubi Rose

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy, the 2024 TGMA Artist of the Year, met with American rapper Rubi Rose at the Saint Pablo Restaurant in Ghana.

Videos of the Ghanaian dancehall musician dining with the American video vixen took over social media.

Many people shared diverse opinions in the comment section of the videos posted on Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper's Instagram.

