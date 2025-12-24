President John Dramani Mahama recounted how he and his family became homeless after losing the 2016 general election

According to the President, even though they found some homes they could rent, the owners were reluctant to let them out to him

Social media users who watched the video shared various thoughts on President Mahama's story in the comment section

President John Dramani Mahama has shared how difficult it was to find a home after he lost the 2016 elections, which brought Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to power.

According to President Mahama, after losing the 2016 election, he and his wife had to search for an apartment to rent. However, the search was not going according to plan.

President John Mahama says he became homeless for a while after he lost the 2016 election.



In a video, President Mahama stated that although they found a few apartments they liked, the landlords were unwilling to rent them out once they discovered who the prospective occupants were.

He explained that when they eventually found their current home, they took it without hesitation because they were effectively homeless at the time. They later built their own property within the estate.

President Mahama made these remarks while speaking at the Chain Homes Residence end-of-year thanksgiving and carols night.

He thanked his neighbours for the cordial relationship they share and prayed for a better year in 2026.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mahama's homeless story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Some were amazed while others praised President Mahama for his humility. Meanwhile, others shared their story to corroborate the President's encounter.

Read some of the comments below:

@sheshoaa said:

"How can you tell us this story. An MP for God knows how long,a minister, a vice president and president and all this while owning just an ata kwame house. Boiiii."

@jerryniilaryea wrote:

"When Addo became president, he used the state security to move his neighbours from the area. Here, you have JDM dining with his neighbours."

@chrixton_ said:

"This is funny 😂. Their homelessness is not you and me, our homelessness ooo 😂😂😂 don't go and kill yourself thinking the ex-president was homeless at a point, so I can also be, you'll die. Be guided; if it overruns, you seek help."

@ASUMBOYABENJAM9 wrote:

"A motivater...the story tells as the youth that no matter the situation you find yourself in right now...trust in the lord for a day will surely come you will bounce back and be the light of many."

Franklin Cudjoe said:

"I can relate. A very respected benefactor had paid handsomely for an office located in Labone for IMANI, only to be asked who the occupant was, and as soon as he mentioned IMANI, the landlord said no, he wasn't renting again. Pressed for his reasons, he said he did not want IMANI to overshadow him and the other tenants. The fact is, when we had an office in East Legon, also paid for by another globally respected benefactor, our co-tenants were happy, and we didn't even display our signposts. We really don't display signposts even at our own acquired office in Kutunse. We wanted an office in town because of the road works on the Ofankor- Nsawam road. Our benefactor is still searching."

President John Mahama affirms commitment to his reset agenda in his Christmas address to the nation.



Mahama delivers early Christmas message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to his reset agenda in his Christmas message.

He pointed out economic recovery, infrastructure completion, and inclusive growth as key priorities.

The president called for unity and collective effort to combat Ghana's economic challenges and chart a path towards a brighter future.

