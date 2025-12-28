Kylian Mbappé has revealed the nation he is backing to win the 2025 AFCON after watching Morocco’s clash with Mali in Rabat

The 27-year-old, a regular visitor to the North African country, was spotted in the stands supporting his close friend and former PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi

Mbappé’s pick for tournament favourites also mirrors Opta’s supercomputer predictions released before the competition kicked off

AFCON 2025 continues to command worldwide interest, and the tournament has now received an endorsement from one of football’s most recognisable faces.

Kylian Mbappé has offered his verdict on the title race after witnessing Morocco up close, sharing a view shaped by atmosphere, quality, and ambition inside Rabat.

The Real Madrid attacker travelled to the Moroccan capital to support Achraf Hakimi, his close friend and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, during the Atlas Lions’ Group A meeting with Mali on December 26, 2025.

His appearance in the stands added glamour to the night, yet it was the collective display on the pitch that left the strongest mark on the French star.

Morocco controlled the contest from the opening exchanges, dictating tempo and territory despite settling for a 1-1 draw, according to ESPN.

Goals proved elusive, but authority, organisation, and belief were evident throughout. Mbappé, a World Cup winner with an eye for elite standards, came away impressed by what he saw.

Mbappé reveals AFCON 2025 favourites

Hakimi later opened up on Mbappé’s experience in the country, revealing a deep affection that stretches beyond football.

“It’s a pleasure to have my friend in my country. He loves Morocco a lot. He comes to Morocco whenever he can with his family and really enjoys his time here and the Moroccan food,’ Hakimi said, as quoted by Morocco World News.

The right-back also disclosed that the visitor was taken by the team’s showing under Walid Regragui.

Even without a second straight victory, belief remained strong.

“He is very happy he attended our game. He likes our team and said we are the favorites to win the AFCON trophy. I am really happy he is with us,” Hakimi concluded.

That confidence is grounded in form. Before the Mali stalemate, Morocco had put together 18 straight victories under Regragui, according to CAF Online.

The draw halted momentum, yet four points still keep them perched at the summit of Group A and on course for the knockout phase.

Supercomputer backs Morocco for AFCON glory

Home support, squad strength, and a team riding on recent success continue to shape expectations.

Triumph at the FIFA Arab Cup and a historic run to the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have fuelled the belief that a long wait could finally end. Morocco last lifted the AFCON crown 49 years ago.

Mbappé’s backing mirrors Opta’s supercomputer forecast, which places the Atlas Lions among the leading contenders.

The data model assigns a 19.1 per cent chance of ultimate success, edging rivals such as the Ivory Coast and Senegal. Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt remain serious challengers.

As the group stage unfolds, Mbappé’s remarks are set to intensify debate around true favourites in a competition where small details often separate glory from regret.

