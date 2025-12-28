Nana Oye and Tony Lithur's daughter, Nikita Sena Lithur, has married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Accra

Nikita's marriage ceremony with Pascal Mesnah featured beautiful outfits, with vibrant colours and a stylish bridal train

Videos of some emotional moments, including Tony Lithur's speech and the couple's heartfelt first dance have emerged

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nikita Sena Lithur, daughter of renowned lawyer Tony Lithur and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff to President John Mahama, has tied the knot.

Sena Lithur got married to her partner, Pascal Mensah, in a simple yet beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Nana Oye and Tony Lithur's daughter, Nikita, marries in a beautiful traditional wedding. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The wedding of Nikita and Pascal was a colourful ceremony, with the bride, groom, and bridal train arriving in style at the venue.

Nikita wore a striking orange and golden yellow mermaid-style dress with beaded embellishments. The form-fitting dress featured floral patterns in blue and teal. For her hair, she went for a sleek ponytail. Nikita's bridesmaids wore blue dresses with teal headwraps

The groom also rocked a full-piece 'agbada' in orange colour with black shoes, while his groomsmen wore kaftans in teal.

Below are some of the videos from Nikita Lithur and Pascal Mensah's wedding.

1. Pascal Mensah and groomsmen's arrival:

2. Nikita Lithur and bridesmaids' arrival:

3. Tony Lithur speaks at daughter's wedding:

4. Pascal Mensah puts ring on Nikita Lithur:

5. Nikita Lithur and her husband's first dance:

6. Nana Oye and her daughter have a moment:

7. Time for a family portrait

Who is Nikita Sena Lithur?

Nikita Lithur is one of the four children of Tony Lithur and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo during their 27 years of marriage, which hit a snag in 2018, after the man filed for divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh