Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky has taken to social media to share his post-surgery experience

The social media celebrity in a series of Snapchat posts, described the recovery process as painful

Several social media users have reacted to the controversial celebrity's post, some of whom have made light of his situation

A few weeks after Bobrisky revealed he had undergone cosmetic surgery, the popular crossdresser has cried out in pain.

In a series of Snapchat posts, the self-acclaimed African barbie stated that he wants his life back.

The crossdresser has opened up about his painful recovery process. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Revealing that he has been in so much pain, Bobrisky stated that due to the pains, he has been forced to sleep in one position.

In his words:

"I'm in pains. 360 lipo is d*mn painful. I want my life back. My stomach hurt. My back is gone. I can't hold the pain anymore. The worst of it all is sleeping in one position all day. I thought I was dying. The pain is out of this world."

See his post below:

Reactions

While Bobrisky's fans have shown the controversial celebrity a lot of love and support, there are others who hold no sympathy for him.

Below are some reactions to his outcry:

amaka.azie:

"I love her honestly. Not many will be this candid. "

_churchilljunior:

"God won’t let you die, you will stay and feel the pain and learn your lesson "

malikdeking:

"Don’t worry, nothing will happen to you papa the mama "

ade_yeanka:

"Who sent you "

papiiitino:

"Who send am message?"

governorscousin:

"The journey of a thousand mile begins with a step!! But the question is who send you???"

In other news, a number of Nigerian celebrities became famous for their sometimes questionable displays on social media, and a young man identified Officialfatalist1 has addressed this on his Instagram page.

The Nigerian US-based soldier took to his social media page to share a video of his long rant as he lambasted an array of celebrities who he claimed were misleading others in the society.

The young man called out Nkechi Blessing, Bobrisky, James Brown, Mandy Kiss, Blessing CEO and more.

