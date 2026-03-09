A Moroccan car dealer known as Adam Rida listed several used cars buyers should avoid due to frequent mechanical problems

He explained that older Range Rover models, early GMC Acadia SUVs, and high-mileage BMW cars often come with expensive repairs

Adam Rida also cautioned buyers about Dodge Dart and Dodge Calibre vehicles, saying they may drive well at first but can develop sudden issues

Buying a used car can feel like finding a hidden treasure. The price looks right, the body is shining, and the interior feels comfortable.

However, according to Moroccan car dealer Adam Rida, some used cars can quickly turn that excitement into regret.

Adam Rida, who is well known on social media for sharing honest car advice, recently spoke about a few vehicles he believes buyers should approach with caution.

As someone who buys and sells cars for a living, he says experience has taught him that some cars look like a bargain but end up costing owners more in repairs than they ever expected.

Range Rover old models topped the list

At the top of his warning list are older Range Rover models.

Adam Rida admits these cars can easily attract buyers because of their stylish appearance and luxury feel.

“They look beautiful inside and outside,” he said, explaining why many people fall for them.

But according to him, the story often changes after purchase.

Older Range Rovers are known for electrical faults, leaks, and other mechanical issues that can keep owners visiting the mechanic more often than they would like.

“You might end up fixing it more than you actually drive it,” he warned.

The second car on his list is the first and second generation GMC Acadia.

Adam Rida described these models as having serious transmission problems.

While explaining the issue, he demonstrated how the transmission can start slipping by dropping his head to mimic how the car struggles during gear shifts.

According to him, once that problem begins, repairs can become both frustrating and expensive.

Adam Rida also advised buyers to be careful with older German luxury cars, particularly BMW models from around 2013 that have already crossed the 100000-mile mark.

He made it clear that he loves BMW as a brand, but says age and high mileage can turn them into maintenance nightmares.

Timing chain problems, oil leaks, and other mechanical faults are among the issues he has seen repeatedly with older models.

Dodge Dart & Calibre ended the list

The final warning on his list goes to Dodge Dart and Dodge Calibre cars.

Rida said these vehicles often seem like a cheap and reasonable option at first.

“They drive fine until they don’t,” he said.

Noting that problems can show up suddenly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His overall advice to buyers is simple. A used car may look like a good deal, but careful inspection and research can save people from expensive disappointments later.

