Former Ghana international Yaw Yeboah has been handed a lifetime ban by Major League Soccer (MLS)

The 28-year-old, along with another player, was found guilty by an independent investigation of engaging in sports fixing

Yeboah’s ban effectively ends his MLS career, shortly after completing a free transfer move to China

The Major League Soccer (MLS) has handed lifetime bans to former Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah and his former teammate Derrick Jones after confirming their involvement in betting on league matches.

An internal investigation revealed that both players “engaged in extensive gambling on soccer, including on their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons".

The league stated that it began investigating after receiving suspicious betting alerts through its partners.

According to NBC News, a law firm was retained to conduct a thorough review, and in October 2025, Yeboah and Jones were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

"After reviewing the results of the investigation, MLS concluded that the players engaged in extensive gambling on soccer, including on their own teams, during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In one instance, both players bet on Jones to draw a yellow card during an October 19, 2024 match, which he received," the statement said.

While the league noted that both athletes likely shared conditional information, there was no evidence suggesting their betting influenced the outcome of any match.

"Major League Soccer remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"The League will continue to enforce its policies, enhance education efforts, and advocate for the elimination of yellow card wagering in all states to protect the integrity of our competition for clubs, players, and fans."

Columbus Crew released a statement after the verdict became public, emphasising their cooperation with MLS throughout the investigation.

“The Crew – who strictly adhere to all MLS policies on educating and enforcing sports gambling regulations with team personnel – fully cooperated with the league since first learning about the inquiry regarding the players in question,” the club said.

The lifetime ban effectively ends Yeboah’s involvement in MLS competitions, marking one of the league’s toughest disciplinary actions for betting violations.

Analysing Yaw Yeboah's MLS career

Yeboah began his MLS journey with Columbus Crew in 2022 and most recently played for LAFC in 2025.

Transfermarkt records show he made 91 league appearances across both clubs, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

He also won the Leagues Cup and the coveted MLS Cup during his time with The Crew.

Jones and Yeboah were teammates at Columbus Crew during the 2024 season, and neither is currently under contract with an MLS club.

Shortly before the ban, the 28-year-old, who was the first Ghanaian to play at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, signed with Chinese Super League side Qingdao Hainiu on a free transfer.

Jones, also Ghana-born, has spent his entire professional career in the United States, featuring for the Philadelphia Union, Nashville SC, Houston Dynamo, Charlotte FC, and Columbus Crew.

He has also represented the United States at under-20 and under-23 levels.

