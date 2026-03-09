Counsellor Lutterodt has reportedly been arrested by the police for allegedly inciting violence and offensive conduct

Reports suggest Lutterodt called for Ga youth to invade Daddy Lumba's residence over the late musician's supposed burial there

However, the police have yet to confirm Lutterodt's arrest, even though a photo of him in handcuffs has been circulating online

Relationship expert and media personality, Counsellor Lutterodt, known in private life as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has reportedly been arrested.

Details of his arrest are sketchy, but reports making the rounds on social media indicate his arrest was effected on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Counsellor Lutterodt Reportedly Arrested Over Daddy Lumba Burial Saga

According to Kessben FM, Counsellor Lutterrodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade the East Legon residence of Daddy Lumba amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

"If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house; I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn't wait for the police, let move to the resident of Daddy Lumba and am calling action now. Walk to the house with pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried. "

Photo of Counsellor Lutterodt in handcuffs trends

While the police are yet to officially confirm Lutterodt's arrest, a photo has been circulating online purportedly showing him in handcuffs.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lutterodt stood in an office, wearing a flowery shirt with a hat. He had his fingers locked together

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt's alleged arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt's arrest.

Ibrahim Pantia said:

"I hope is about Daddy Lumba's marriage issues. Between Odo Broni and Maame Akosua Serwaa. The stubborn fly follows the corpse to the grave."

Jástíz Kirk Ébume Iris said:

"He looked humble today ooo. The law will humble you like Wontumi."

Hitech Man said:

"The police has to arrest more. Why have every Tom and Harry jumped into this Dady lumba issue like a national cake. Others problems are bigger than lumba, odo broni, etc issue but are very much concerned with lumba own why? Kudos to the police."

John Lackland said:

"I wasn't happy with how he called on the GA youth to all arise and march towards Lumba's residence for alleged burying of Lumba."

