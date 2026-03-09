Bullet has shared financial struggles after investing in Ebony Reigns' career, still repaying loans years later

He stated that Wendy Shay's success was crucial for him, preventing him from facing further issues after Ebony's passing

Bullet also denied the longstanding rumours of a dispute with Ebony's father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, over her properties

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

RuffTown Records CEO Bullet, known in private life as Ricky Nana Agyemang, has disclosed that his discovery, management of Ebony Reigns, and the eventual stardom she got almost left him bankrupt.

According to him, he took out personal loans to finance the early career of the late Afrobeats star, loans he says he is still settling years after her death.

RuffTown Records CEO Bullet opens up on how his management of Ebony Reigns cost him financially. Photo source: @bullet_rufftown

Source: Instagram

Speaking on UTV's Atuu, the music executive painted a picture of financial strain that stood in sharp contrast to the glamour associated with Ebony's meteoric rise.

"I've invested a lot of money in her before she was able to get her fame. I took a loan from people just to promote her, but I doubt people know this. I'm still paying some of those loans now," he said.

Bullet explained that the investments he poured into developing Ebony’s career had not yet generated returns when she passed away in February 2018, leaving him carrying debts he could not immediately service.

He added that if Wendy Shay had not emerged as a breakout star after Ebony's unfortunate passing, he would have ended up on the wrong side of the law because of the debts.

“It is very sad because if Wendy Shay hadn’t shown up at the period in which she did, I would have been in jail, people don’t know. Ask Kobby, ask Gatdoe how much I owe them,” he said.

Bullet also pushed back against longstanding rumours that he had quarrelled with Ebony's father over her estate following her death.

"They were even saying I was fighting with Ebony's dad over her properties. Which artiste in Ghana has acquired properties in two years?" he asked, arguing that public perception of an artist's wealth rarely reflects reality.

He further noted that revenue during her lifetime was modest, adding that streaming had not yet become a significant income stream, while fees for shows were limited.

Watch the full video on YouTube below:

Bullet and Ebony Reigns' relationship

Bullet, born Ricky Nana Agyemang, discovered Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, and signed her to RuffTown Records in 2016.

Under his management, she released a string of hit songs, including Maame Hw3, Sponsor, and Kupe, rapidly becoming one of Ghana's most celebrated female musicians.

Watch one of Ebony's music videos on YouTube below:

She won Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, becoming the first-ever female and posthumous winner.

Ebony passed on February 8, 2018, at age 20, in a road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway while returning from a visit to her mother.

Her passing triggered an outpouring of national grief and reignited debate about road safety in Ghana. She was buried on March 24, 2018, in a state-assisted funeral.

Following her passing, Bullet faced public scrutiny and accusations, including claims of a dispute with her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, over her belongings and legacy.

Both parties have, at various points, denied any serious conflict, though the rumours have persisted in public discourse.

Bullet Opens Up on Debts He Incurred to Make Ebony Blow": "I'm Still Paying Them"

Source: Instagram

Ebony Reigns' resting place resurfaces on anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebony Reigns’ family had visited her tomb at Osu Cemetery on February 8, 2026, to mark eight years since her death.

Her resting place, which resurfaced publicly as the family gathered quietly to remember her life and legacy, left many social media users emotional.

Source: YEN.com.gh