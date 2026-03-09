A popular Ghanaian clergyman, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, has shared a deep prophecy about Ghana.

Popular Ghanaian clergyman, Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, has caused a massive stir on social media after sharing a deep prophecy about Ghana.

In a video dated March 4, 2026, the man of God disclosed that from a vision inspired by God, he saw that two people believed to be Chinese nationals stormed Ghana to cause chaos, but God prevailed.

“In a video, I saw two white people storm Ghana. They looked like Chinese. When they arrived, they began firing gunshots. At one point, they became very aggressive, but all of a sudden, one of them, who happened to be the leader, was struck down by God and was later arrested. The whole place immediately became quiet,” he said.

“The lord made me know that the scene was a war, the whites were trying to involve Ghana; however, God delivered the country, restoring the peace they wanted to disrupt. I saw that the news spread through various media platforms,” he added.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai further prayed for Ghana, seeking God's protection and guidance for the country.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai giving a deep prophecy about Ghana below:

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about McBrown

In a video shared on the official TikTok page of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai on February 26, 2026, the man of God made a prophecy about the Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The clergyman shared a prophetic insight claiming that a strong favour of God has located the award-winning actress.

“I had a vision and saw a huge chair with two ladies under it. One of the ladies happened to be Nana Ama McBrown. She came out wearing black attire. Suddenly, I saw that the black had been changed to white. The other ladies came out, but her body was full of dust,” he said.

“The revelation I had from the vision was that McBrown was being influenced negatively by an evil spirit, and now she has been set free. Her entertainment show, “Onua Showtime”, is about to take an unexpected turn. The favour of God has located her,” he added.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai further disclosed that the name of the actress is about to cross borders and is one of the most sought-after personalities.

Watch the TikTok video of the prophecy below:

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Baby Maxin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared a doom prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin.

According to Prophet Sumaila, in a vision, he saw the little girl sitting on a table with a biscuit and noticed a swelling behind her ear. He realised that the snack had been given to her by a wicked person, bringing upon her an ailment believed to be a headache.

Prophet Sumaila cautioned the mother and daughter about his vision and asked for God's protection over them.

