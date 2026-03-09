Joan Laporta, stepping down ahead of Barcelona’s presidential vote, has launched a blistering critique of Xavi Hernandez

The feud intensifies with revelations over Lionel Messi’s aborted 2023 Camp Nou comeback, as Xavi claims the president blocked the transfer

The legendary player is accused of repeated complaints about the squad and referees during his time as Barcelona manager

Joan Laporta, who has stepped down as Barcelona's president ahead of this month's election, has delivered a sharp critique of Xavi Hernandez’s time as manager, implying that the club legend lacked the decisive edge that successor Hansi Flick has brought to the Catalan side.

The spat reignited after Xavi gave a candid interview, in which he blamed the club hierarchy for various setbacks during his tenure.

Joan Laporta fires back at Xavi amid Barcelona feud. Image credit: Javier Borrego/Europa Press, Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Rather than letting the former midfielder’s remarks go unanswered, Laporta took to a presidential debate to defend his decisions and explain why the managerial change was necessary.

Laporta hits back at Xavi

The tension between Xavi and the Barcelona board has been simmering since his turbulent exit, but it came to the forefront following his recent media comments, which criticised the administration for broken promises and structural problems at the club, as GOAL covered.

In response, Laporta drew a stark comparison between the latter days of Xavi’s reign and the revitalised squad under Flick, highlighting the improved results despite largely unchanged personnel, as Mundo Deportivo stated.

''With Xavi, I saw that we were going to lose, and with Flick, I see that we are going to win. I understand that he is hurt. While Xavi was losing, Flick is winning games with the same players,'' Laporta said.

Laporta also suggested that the former coach’s frustrations were understandable but insisted that tough decisions were part of the presidential role.

Joan Laporta is running to be re-elected as Barcelona president amid a feud with Xavi Hernadez. Image credit: Quality Images

Source: Getty Images

Messi's failed return to Barcelona

Meanwhile, one of the key flashpoints between Joan Laporta and Xavi was the failed return of Lionel Messi to Camp Nou in 2023. Xavi claimed Laporta blocked the transfer, even though La Liga had approved it.

Joan Laporta, however, maintained that the decision was financial and partly due to Messi himself feeling the pressure of a return to his former club.

Setting the record straight, the Barcelona presidential candidate explained that when Messi expressed interest in returning, a contract was sent to his representative, who later communicated concerns about the intense expectations he would face, ultimately halting the move.

The disagreement also extended to the transfer market. Xavi had voiced frustration over missing out on targets such as Martin Zubimendi, now flourishing at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

He claimed financial restrictions imposed by the board prevented key signings. Laporta countered that Xavi had lost confidence in the squad he inherited and frequently questioned the players’ ability to compete with rivals like Real Madrid.

In his rebuttal, Laporta suggested that Xavi’s dissatisfaction with the squad and repeated complaints about competitiveness, referees, and the need for changes signalled it was time for a managerial shift.

He insisted that the decision to replace Xavi was necessary to restore Barcelona’s winning mentality and maintain harmony within the club.

In the meantime, Barcelona, who face Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, are gearing up for the March 15 presidential vote, with Joan Laporta and Victor Font the only candidates.

Joan Laporta steps downs as Barcelona president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joan Laporta has formally resigned as FC Barcelona president in accordance with the club’s electoral regulations.

The iconic Camp Nou figure was required to leave his post before officially entering the forthcoming presidential race, ensuring compliance with the rules that govern elections at the Spanish giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh