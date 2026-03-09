Ghanaian lawyer and politician Nana Asante Bediatuo has earned admiration online after a video showed him attending a high-profile event amid his stroke recovery

The former secretary to ex-president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appeared at the Accra Friendship Forever Conference looking stronger while walking with a stick

Nana Asante Bediatuo's video stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising his resilience, confidence, and steady recovery

A video of Ghanaian lawyer and politician Nana Asante Bediatuo attending an event amid his recovery from stroke has earned praise on social media.

Nana Asante Bediatuo stirs positive reactions on social media at Accra Friendship Conference on March 7, 2026. Image credit: @frinzytv

The former secretary to ex-president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suffered a major stroke in October 2024 while attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a government statement released on October 2, 2024, he felt unwell and was admitted to hospital.

Asante Bediatuo has since been on a steady track to recovery, periodically making public appearances that show his current state, sparking mixed reactions.

Asante Bediatuo attends AFC Friendship Conference

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the Accra Friendship Forever (AFC) Club held a conference and exclusive dinner.

Several high profile Ghanaian personalities attended the event, which was a night of glitz and glamour.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, businessman Kojo Jones, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, all attended the program.

Nana Asante Bediatuo stole the show as he arrived dressed in all black showcasing his trademark salt and pepper beard and with the aid of his walking stick.

He appeared to be moving better than some previous public appearances and received massive praise online for his resilience amid life’s difficulties.

Reactions to Nana Asante Bediatuo’s appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Asante Bediatuo appearing at the AFC Conference in Accra.

dessyblackk said:

"His confidence is unbelievable 🔥."

Eric Djampim wrote:

"Learn to be humble whenever you get a second chance."

Zack's Bite commented:

"Wow, life, the multitude behind him are gone and Badiatuo is left with his walking stick."

NanaTwum said:

"I just love his will power. He didn't let the sickness bring him down."

Nana Asante Bediaduo resurfaces

After his stroke, Nana Asante Bediatuo underwent a long process of recovery and went out of the public eye for months.

On January 16, 2026, the minority leader, he resurfaced for the first time in many months looking much better and sparking reactions online.

Asante Bediatuo was seen as the minority leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, led a delegation to visit his family to commiserate on the loss of his mother, Vida Ago Asante.

The late ‘Sisi Vida’ was also the mother of Atwima West MP, Lauretta Korkor Asante, as well as a cousin to former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Below is a Facebook post showing Nana Asante Bediatuo's condition in January.

Nana Asante Bediatuo resurfaces on social media in good spirits after gruelling battle with stroke. Image credit: ViralNews365, BigScoutMedia

Asante Bediatuo attends Medical Centre inauguration

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo attended the Great Kingdom Medical Centre inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

In a video, Nana Akufo-Addo's former executive secretary showed progress in his recovery from his stroke as he moved around with his cane.

