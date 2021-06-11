Nana Ama McBrown's husband celebrates his only son's birthday; photo drops

Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, is celebrating the birthday of his only son

He shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to mark the occasion

Maxwell is a parent to daughter, Maxin with the popular actress and television presenter

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

It is literally raining flowers and cakes in the Mensah household of actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

The reason for the joyous occasion is because Maxwell's only son, Chauncey, is celebrating his birthday.

"Happy birthday @officialchaunceymensah May u grow in wisdom and strength.Wish u God’s blessings and favor love u always," reads a post by Maxwell to mark his son's birthday.

Nana Ama McBrown's husband celebrates his only son's birthday. Photo source: Instagram (maxmmens)

Source: Instagram

The post has received a lot of comments with many people joining the Mensah family to celebrate their son.

Find below some comments on the post.

mz_nashibella: "Happy Happy birthday to you May the Lord continue to bless you"

duchessakua4real: "Remain blessed young handsome C. Happy Birthday dear"

adomaln_: "Happy birthday handsome boy God bless you"

Still, on the Mensah family, multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her absolutely gorgeous daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah have stunned in a new photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Baby Maxin's page on Instagram, both mother and child were attending an event when the camera captured them.

Nana Ama McBrown was seen wearing a beautiful white dress and complemented her look with an expensive-looking hairpiece while holding on to a bag.

In other news, the recent career milestone of Joshua Kissi is an example of what creatives can do when given the right opportunities, celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has said.

On June 9, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian-American creative entrepreneur directed an advert for the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Hennessy.

The advert titled "Take It Far" debuted during the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, and features the likes of Basketball star, Russell Westbrook.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ameyaw Debrah Media argued that the environment (United States of America) Kissi finds himself made his dreams possible. He said there are a lot of Ghanaian creative talents who only need the right opportunities to thrive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh