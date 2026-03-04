Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has broken her silence after a video of a woman allegedly frying plantain chips with a rubber trended

This comes after some traders hit the streets to protest, denying the claim and arguing that an awareness agenda is destroying their market

The viral footage sparked reactions on social media as concerned Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share outrage over the clip

The plantain chip saga between Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, and traders is far from over as the media personality reacted to a trending video of a woman allegedly frying the snack using rubber implements.

Oheneni Adazoa breaks her silence on a video of a woman allegedly using a rubber when frying plantain chips.

Source: TikTok

In the online footage that has caught the attention of many, the woman was seen preparing the plantain chips.

Once it was ready, she picked up her rubber colander and placed it in the hot oil to scoop the plantain out of the pan.

The tool was believed to have melted into the oil as it began to visibly shrink when the woman took it out.

Oheneni reacts to rubber plantain chip saga

The Sompa FM presenter was unable to overlook the clip and angrily blasted the female trader in question for her actions.

According to Oheneni Adazoa, her remarks caused traders to rain insults on her, attempting to debunk the claim.

The radio presenter stated that the video has proven she was right.

However, she admitted that the problem was not common to all traders and called for her comments not to be seen as a generalisation.

Watch the Instagram video of Oheneni Adazoa reacting to the plantain chip trader below:

Plantain chip sellers protest against Oheneni Adazoa

For days now, there has been rising tension between the lifestyle presenter and the sellers of plantain chips, who protested against her recent remarks.

It all began when, during one episode of her lifestyle show, Oheneni Adazoa raised awareness about the activities of some Ghanaian traders.

She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to expose how plantain chip sellers allegedly melt rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make them crispy.

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with the traders who hit the streets to protest. In a couple of videos that went viral, some sellers were seen demonstrating how they fry their plantains.

UTV Ghana interviewed some hawkers who emphatically stated that they allegedly did not use rubber implements. According to one seller, this narrative is destroying her business.

She claimed her family also ate the chips, so there was no way she was going to taint the food, adding that she has customers outside Ghana whom she has been selling to.

In other videos, hawkers expressed their displeasure, claiming they use money from their sales to take care of their families, and told Oheneni Adazoa to cease her 'narrative'.

Watch a Facebook video of plantain chip traders protesting against the Sompa FM presenter:

Reaction to Oheneni Adazoa over plantain 'rubber'

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Oheneni Adazoa's reactions to the video of the woman allegedly using a rubber basket for her fried plantain chips.

Nana Quajoti wrote:

“My lady has done a great job by bringing this issue to the attention of the public. Big ups to you. I have witnessed a Gob3 seller using paracetamol to cook beans. I am a very curious person, so I questioned her about her actions. She told me that it helps the beans to cook faster and soften them earlier. And I told her that it's not safe for human consumption, she added, "aane, nanso yebeye no den". Meanwhile, the best way is to cut onions into it, and it will help soften it. We are eating poisonous foods from the roadside. We must all talk against their actions.”

Efya Donkor wrote:

“Four years ago, my personal assistant told me point-blank after we had an order to make small chops for a wedding that her former madam used to fry plantain chips with a pure water sachet just to make it crunchy, so I should allow her to do the same, and I was shocked. Since then, I stopped eating plantain chips sold on the street. I was so [expletive] that I asked her to go home and reflect on the harm she and her former boss did to others. So this isn't a lie. These women should just repent and do things right.”

Celine wrote:

“I am not in support of the plantain chips made with rubber, but some of us buy hot food in rubber and sometimes cover food with rubber too. About 80% of food vendors do that. But we are only talking about plantain chips. Indirectly, we are all eating the chemicals in the robber slowly. You can choose not to chew plantain chips again.”

Owusuaa wrote:

“I always tell my mum my head aches anytime I buy plantain outside. This could be the reason.”

Plantain chip sellers protest against Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, for creating awareness about some traders using rubber in frying the snack.

Source: Facebook

Oheneni Adazoa's whistleblower receives threats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the lady who exposed the polythene claim to Oheneni Adazoa had complained about being threatened.

According to her, after the presenter put out her contact number for buyers of rubber-free products, her colleagues immediately targeted her.

She stated that while some rained insults on the whistleblower for not defending them, others claimed they would curse her over the matter.

