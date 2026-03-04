With Erling Haaland sidelined, Antoine Semenyo has stepped into the spotlight at Manchester City, and he isn’t looking back.

A £64 million January gamble is quickly turning into one of the smartest moves of the season at the Etihad

When clear-cut chances were hard to find, Semenyo’s instinct and bravery delivered exactly when City needed it most against Leeds

Ghanaian sports journalist Osman Faisal has backed Antoine Semenyo to lead Manchester City’s title charge

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo’s role at Manchester City has become increasingly vital following the injury to the club’s Norwegian goal machine, Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's side were without the former Borussia Dortmund striker in their recent Premier League victory against Leeds United on February 28, with the Ghanaian attacker netting the only goal of the game just before half-time.

Antoine Semenyo impresses Manchester City in Erling Haaland's absence. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

With that strike, Semenyo made it 14 league goals in the current campaign, sliding in at the near post to convert from close range after an inviting cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri slipped past Karl Darlow.

The move was sparked by a sublime, defence-splitting pass from Rayan Cherki to Ait-Nouri, and although clear-cut opportunities were scarce for City at that stage, Antoine Semenyo’s sharp instincts, courage, and clinical touch proved invaluable for Pep Guardiola’s faltering side, as the Leeds Press noted.

Antoine Semenyo has scored 6 goals in 11 matches for Man City. Image credit: ManCity

Source: Twitter

His strike further justified City’s bold move to sign the 26-year-old in the January transfer window, as the ex-Bristol City man has injected fresh dynamism, versatility, and crucial goals into the club’s title pursuit.

Before sealing his £64 million switch on January 9, Antoine Semenyo had netted 10 times in 21 appearances for AFC Bournemouth in 2025/26.

With every goal he scores for the Etihad outfit, that fee increasingly looks like a bargain of the season.

Since arriving at Manchester City, the Black Stars forward has registered six goals and two assists in his first 11 matches, according to Transfermarkt, settling effortlessly into the demands and rhythm of Pep Guardiola’s finely tuned system.

Semenyo backed to keep hot form

Meanwhile, Guardiola would hope his Ghanaian winger would continue his excellent run of form when Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest during their Matchweek 29 Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Haaland is still expected to sit out, so City's attack will rely more on Semenyo, as well as the likes of Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports journalist Osman Faisal expressed confidence that the former AFC Bournemouth attacker will maintain his impressive run of form.

''I think he (Semenyo) is the most improved and in-form Ghanaian footballer right now. His progress has shocked many, to be honest, including me. I did not expect him to walk into the City team just immediately. But he has silenced lots of critics now with his consistent performance. I hope he continues to reach ever greater levels under Pep,'' Faisal said.

Semenyo is Ghana's best player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh broke down why Antoine Semenyo has risen to become Ghana's best player in Europe, edging ahead of established stars such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

With decisive goals, a tireless work rate, and growing influence at both club and international level, Semenyo has positioned himself as Ghana’s most impactful player in the current cycle.

Source: YEN.com.gh