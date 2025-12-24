Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A road accident on the Nkwanta–Kpassa road claimed the life of a mobile phone accessories dealer

Three individuals were also critically injured due to the road accident at Abrewanko Junction along the Nkwanta–Kpassa stretch

Residents in the area blamed the crash on ongoing construction for increasing road hazards and reduced visibility

An accident on the Nkwanta–Kpassa road in the Oti region has claimed the life of a mobile phone accessories dealer, leaving three others in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Abrewanko Junction along the Nkwanta–Kpassa stretch.

Pre-Christmas Road Crash Caused by Pothole Kills 1, Injures 3 On Nkwanta-Kpassa Road

The deceased was travelling on a tricycle, popularly known as an aboboyaa, to the Kpassa market when he hit a pothole, causing the crash.

Police who arrived at the scene retrieved the body and transported it to the morgue, pending an autopsy.

Residents and road users have attributed the growing number of accidents on the highway to ongoing construction works, which have generated heavy dust and reduced visibility, posing serious risks, particularly to first-time users of the route.

Motorists and tricycle operators using the Nkwanta–Kpassa road have been urged to exercise heightened caution to prevent further accidents.

Road crashes caused by potholes

Potholes have led to fatal road crashes in the past. In September 2023, a crash along the Peki stretch of the Eastern Corridor road caught national attention for the sheer number of deaths on the spot.

According to Joy News, 20 people were confirmed dead after the bus collided with a minivan while trying to swerve through potholes.

Some community members who rushed to the scene after the accident could be heard complaining about the speed of the drivers involved in the crash.

The deceased included ten females, six males, and four children, including a 7-month-old baby. That crash was noted as one of 2023's worst tragedies.

Tempane MP Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba's car was involved in an accident on the Accra-Ho road because her driver tried to swerve around a pothole.

Data on road crashes in Ghana

As of October, Ghana experienced 11,935 crashes, compared to 11,127 within the same period in 2024. This represented a 7.3% increase.

The number of vehicles involved in crashes increased from 18,879 to 20,397, and deaths from road crashes rose by more than 300, reaching 2,429.

Injuries also climbed from 12,921 in the same period in 2024 to 13,764 in 2025.

As of October 2025, the National Road Safety Authority says Ghana recorded 11,935 crashes, compared to 11,127 within the same period in 2024. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

GNA reported that the National Road Safety Authority attributed this increased trend to an inadequate commitment to road safety.

The increased trend was noted earlier in the year, as the National Road Safety Authority noted that there were 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025.

According to the data, 12,354 vehicles were involved in various crashes, which resulted in 8,300 non-fatal casualties.

Additionally, 1,301 pedestrians were reported to have been knocked down across the country, with a spotlight cast on road safety in Ghana.

Recent road crashes in Obuasi

In November, YEN.com.gh reported that a military officer with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat had died after his team’s vehicle was involved in an accident at Obuasi.

Four other soldiers were left in a critical condition. Before this, a team of journalists with the Environmental Protection Authority on an operation was involved in a serious accident in Dadwene.

