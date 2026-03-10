Two officers of the Ghana Police Service, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, have died in a motorbike crash at Achiase

The tragic incident involving the two officers was announced on social media by GHone TV through a newscard

The loss of Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor has shocked the police community and residents in the area

Two officers of the Ghana Police Service, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, have reportedly lost their lives in a motorbike crash at Achiase in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The tragic deaths of the two young officers were announced by GHone TV in a newscard.

Two police officers, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, die in a motor crash. Photo credit: UGC.

"Two police officers, Lance Corporal Anti Isaac and Constable Thomas Allonyor, die in motorbike crash at Achiase," the newscard read.

Other police related deaths

A police officer was killed during a robbery along the Zebilla-Widnaba road in the Upper East Region.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the incident.

In a statement on Facebook, police said the incident occurred on February 8, 2026.

Two police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress and engaged them.

Classfm Online reported that robbers had fired at the officers, with the statement reading in part:

"Preliminary investigations indicate that on Sunday, February 8, 2026, two Police officers travelling towards Zebilla encountered the robbery in progress. The robbers opened fire on the officers, hitting one of them in the process.

"A police team that was responding to the incident following a distress call sent the officer to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where, sadly, he was pronounced dead. The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy."

The body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police said a special operation is underway to identify and arrest all persons involved to face the full rigours of the law.

In April 2025, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19, 2025.

Police officers honour their colleague at a funeral for a slain officer. Source: Ghana Police Service

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

At the time, it noted that police officers had been targeted by assailants.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March 2024.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on yjr Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

That crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Police officer shot dead in Karimenga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartbreaking final video of General Constable Seth Damoah Oppong surfaced online after the young police officer was shot dead by armed robbers in Karimenga.

The young police officer was killed during an ambush that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 28, 2025, after police responded to a distress call.

The video of Constable Oppong before his death stirred widespread grief on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing condolences to his family.

