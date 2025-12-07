England captain Harry Kane has a rich history of scoring against African opposition, as the Black Stars are warned

The Black Stars will contest their opening 2026 World Cup match against Panama before facing England in Foxborough

England head to the World Cup with a squad filled with talent, such as Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's goal machine Harry Kane

The Black Stars of Ghana will square off with England in their second group-stage showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a blockbuster fixture that promises intensity, history, and elite football at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23, 2026.

The clash is expected to be one of the highlights of Group L, pitting Ghana’s rising force against the Three Lions, who are crammed with considerable individual talent such as the world-class Harry Kane.

Harry Kane boasts impressive scoring form against African countries as the Bayern Munich striker leads England to the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Ghana FA, Carl Recine

According to Transfermarkt, the England captain has racked up 78 goals for his national team in 112 international appearances, including eight strikes at the World Cup finals.

Harry Kane's goals against African countries

According to Wikipedia stats, Kane's first strike against an African side came against the Nigeria national football team during an international friendly match at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018.

The reliable Bayern Munich striker later scored a brace against Tunisia at the 2018 World Cup on June 18, helping Gareth Southgate's men to seal a 2–1 victory.

Moreover, in the previous World Cup, the Tottenham Hotspur legend found the back of the net in England's 2-0 Round of 16 triumph against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on December 4, 2022.

Harry Kane's fifth goal against an African adversary also came against the Teranga Lions most recently. The 32-year-old netted the opening goal early in an international friendly against the 2022 African Cup of Nations champions at the City Ground in Nottingham, though England eventually suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat.

Harry Kane’s five goals against African opponents show, loud and clear, that he is no stranger to punishing teams from the continent, and the Black Stars' defence must be equal to the task when Ghana and England do battle at next year's World Cup.

Fans react to World Cup Group L

Following the December 5 World Cup draw, Ghanaian fans have been reacting on social media, and here are some of the best comments.

@Fizgerald: ''Funny thing is, Panama also sees us as the easy 3 points. Toughest game in the group is against England.''

@UmarAminu: ''Kane, Bellingham, Saka, Foden, Palmer dropping goal bomb on asare we'll be there.''

@Enock Pinkrah: ''We have a lot of fan base in Toronto to use in Panama. Remember, 3rd placed teams will qualify as well, depending on your rank.''

@QuakuPerry: ''This is the time the management should have appointed a top coach. A coach with a clear vision and tactics. All the technical management should also be clear off.''

Ghana's 2026 World Cup fixture schedule, featuring dates and venues. Image credit: Black Stars

Ronaldo's take on Ghana's World Cup chances

While most of the attention is on Harry Kane's major threat, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ronaldo Nazário’s thoughtful assessment of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup chances.

The Brazilian legend, who scored for Brazil against the Black Stars in the 2006 World Cup, didn’t hold back in outlining why the Black Stars could become a dangerous wildcard in Group L.

