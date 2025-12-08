A Ghanaian prophet has cautioned that the Black Stars could face serious setbacks ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup if changes are made to the current squad and technical setup

Ghana has already been drawn into a challenging group for the tournament, joining favourites England, 2018 finalists Croatia, and rising CONCACAF side Panama in Group L

The prophecy has stirred mixed reactions online, with fans sharing varying interpretations of the man of God’s message

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has stirred nationwide conversation after cautioning that the Black Stars could suffer heavily at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if the technical handlers or core players are altered before the competition.

His message, shared widely across social platforms, argues that Ghana’s prospects at the tournament depend strongly on keeping the current structure intact.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei tells the GFA not to tamper with the current Black Stars and coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet drops Ghana's World Cup prophecy

According to him, any major adjustment involving Otto Addo or the group that secured qualification could derail the team on the global stage.

He insisted that divine favour has been granted to the squad as currently built and urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ignore calls for sweeping changes.

“If they change the coach or the core of the team, Ghana will suffer at the World Cup,” he warned in an interview with Accra FM.

He added that Ghana will be placed in a group with only one established team and that “if they don't breach time, we will score everyone 'basa basa'. If they change the goalkeeper [Benjamin Asare], they've killed everything."

The prophet further warned against introducing foreign-born players at the wrong moment, saying such decisions would cause Ghana to lose all three group games.

He stressed that even the weakest team in the group would beat the Black Stars if his message is ignored.

This vision comes on the back of the GFA's interest in beefing up the overall quality of the squad with foreign-born stars.

Already names such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah and Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro have been floating around as potential inclusions, according to The Sun.

Fans react to World Cup prophecy

His revelation, delivered before the official draw on December 5, triggered a flurry of reactions online.

Many followers backed the prophet's vision, suggesting it will be essential in navigating a demanding World Cup group, while others questioned the necessity of relying on prophecies during a period of preparation. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions online:

@YanaHeat wrote:

"Let’s go Ghana! Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah’s faith is contagious!"

@AdomTino added:

"Herrr!!! No one should joke with this prophet… his prophecies doesn’t fail."

@Barron1u backed the warning about Asare:

"The Benjamin Asare guy there’s a spirit following hin and the spirit doesn’t like disgrace!"

@ManUnitedQueen_ offered a contrasting view:

"They see everything, but they’ll never go to the hospital to heal the sick patients."

With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer, Ghana has been placed in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are eyeing a possible chance to play for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to open their journey on June 17, 2026, against Panama, before facing England on June 23 and wrapping up the group stage against Croatia four days later.

Meanwhile, discussions around squad decisions, tactical direction and now spiritual guidance are expected to grow louder.

Whether the prophecy shapes decisions at the top or remains a talking point among fans will become clearer as the tournament approaches.

