One Ahantaman Girls’ student was allegedly removed from class after her performance did not match the BECE grades she presented

The school’s headmistress explained that it was surprising to see a student with an aggregate of 14 struggle to write her own name

After further checks, the student allegedly stated that she did not complete her BECE examinations on her own

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) is trending after the headmistress shared a story of the negative influence of exam malpractice.

The Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School headmistress claims that a first-year student could not write her own name despite scoring an aggregate 14 in the BECE. Image credit: beachfm1055/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a one-minute, ten-second video posted by BeachFM1055, Headmistress Ernestina Kankam claimed that a student posted to the institution with strong Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results had difficulty writing her name.

The student, whose identity was withheld, had an aggregate of 14 but was unable to spell her name.

Following this supposed discovery, the student allegedly confessed to having her BECE papers written by a teacher.

“The student came in with an aggregate of 14, but she could not write her name,” Mrs Kankam said.

“With this kind of performance, it meant she didn’t write the BECE herself, and she admitted it. She also named the BECE teacher who wrote her paper,” the headmistress told the interviewer.

Mrs Kankam noted that she had wanted to follow up on the matter earlier, but was unable to do so due to a busy schedule.

She referenced this incident while discussing factors contributing to the 2025 WASSCE performance.

According to her, some students enter SHS with grades that do not accurately reflect their academic level, creating a mismatch between results and classroom performance.

She emphasised the need for stronger foundational learning in primary school to help students transition well into SHS, stating that gaps in basic knowledge make it difficult for learners to keep up.

Watch the TikTok video below;

WASSCE 2025: Results confirm fluctuating performance

Performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has fluctuated over the past four years, especially in the core subjects from 2022 to 2025.

Provisional results of the 2025 WASSCE released by WAEC on Saturday show the lowest performance in core subjects in four years.

The core subjects assessed were English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, and Social Studies.

A total of 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools wrote the examination, representing a slight increase of 0.24% over the 460,611 candidates in 2024.

The West African Examinations Council releases the provisional 2025 WASSCE results for candidates on November 29. Credit: Ministry of Education GH Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Key statistics in the 2025 WASSCE

Core Mathematics recorded the biggest drop: 48.73% achieved A1–C6, down from 66.86% in 2024.

Social Studies also fell, with 55.82% passing, compared with 71.53% in 2024.

English Language remained relatively stable at 69%, slightly below 69.52% in 2024.

Integrated Science dropped to 57.74% from 58.77% in 2024.

These results represent the lowest performance in Mathematics, Social Studies, and Integrated Science across the period reviewed.

A total of 5,821 candidates were absent, representing 1.26% of registrants.

WAEC has also advised the public to avoid individuals who falsely claim they can alter results for a fee and encouraged verification through official WAEC channels only.

WASSCE 2025: Mfantsipim NSMQ stars' results trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the students who represented Mfantsipim School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are once again trending for academic excellence.

Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, and Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye passed the WASSCE with flying colours, each scoring straight As in all their subjects.

A post on VOK Live’s Facebook page shared their result slips, confirming the trio’s outstanding performance in General Science.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh