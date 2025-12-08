Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has disclosed that lecturers at the University of Ghana were very strict with her

She has opened up about the challenges she faced during her studies in a viral video, which has sparked conversation online

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's stylish look as she commissioned a computer lab in a viral video

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 5, 2025, has shared the significant challenges she faced while pursuing her master’s degree in Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Jackie, also a devoted mother, achieved this academic milestone alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu, in February 2025.

Jackie Appiah says UG lecturers are strict

Speaking about her academic journey, Jackie stated that the pressure from her professors compelled her to dedicate herself fully to her studies, even during intense and uncomfortable hours.

In addressing misconceptions regarding her academic achievements, Jackie strongly debunked the notion that she obtained her master’s degree effortlessly due to her celebrity status.

"It was particularly challenging for me as a celebrity,” she said. The lecturers were quite strict and held high expectations. There were moments when I would find myself zoning out in class, only to be called upon to answer questions directly, which was quite intimidating."

"I couldn't afford to falter in my studies, especially with so many people looking up to me. I knew I had to perform well, she explained. There were nights when I would return to campus at odd hours just to study and prepare for exams. I was determined not to let my supporters down."

Reflecting on her journey, Jackie acknowledged that while the rigorous approach was initially uncomfortable, it ultimately contributed to her growth.

"I'm genuinely grateful that my lecturers did not take it easy on me," she stated. “They insisted that I earn my place just like every other student. There’s a prevalent myth that celebrities receive preferential treatment, but in my case, it was quite the opposite. The department was particularly tough on me to dispel that notion, and they wanted me to prove myself."

"At the time, I resented the pressure, but I eventually realised they were helping me become a stronger and more competent individual. I am so thankful for the experience, as it shattered the myth that celebrity status guarantees an easy path. It was a rewarding struggle that shaped my resilience and intellect," she concluded.

Jackie Appiah renovates computer lab at Legon

During a star-studded event where she funded and inaugurated the renovation of a computer laboratory at the University of Ghana’s School of Communication Studies, Jackie recounted some bittersweet memories from her master’s degree experience.

Jackie disclosed that she spent sleepless nights at the lab, and it was a pleasure to fund the renovation from her own savings so others could benefit.

She added that her former Head of Department was a strict person who ensured the facility was well-maintained.

