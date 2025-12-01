A law student shared the prices of books students are mandated to purchase for their coursework across various units they are expected to complete

Social media users were amazed by the cost of the books and proceeded to share possible alternatives as a means to cut costs

Some of the course books in question cost as high as GH₵3,000, making it hard for students from humble backgrounds to have the necessities

A newly graduated LLB student and aspiring Ghanaian lawyer has attracted attention after posting a video showcasing the prices of several required law books.

In a forty-four-second video shared by SikaOfficial on X on Sunday, 30 November 2025, the law student displayed the price tags on books he had been directed to buy and read.

In the video, the student looked shaken as each book’s price was clearly written on a tag attached to it.

He pointed out the books one after the other, emphasising how expensive studying law has become.

“They have asked that I buy some books oo. This one is GH₵ 2,000 — Civil Procedure and Practice in Ghana,” he said.

Another book he was instructed to buy was The Handbook on Civil Jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, which cost GH₵ 3,000.

A third book, Land Law, also cost GH₵ 3,000.

The fourth book, The Ultimate Lawyer, was the cheapest among them at GH₵ 1,000.

Altogether, the four books cost GH₵ 9,000, an amount he said he did not expect.

He indicated that these books were required even after already purchasing several earlier ones.

This revelation has reignited debates about the high cost of studying law in Ghana, with many arguing that law school has become extremely expensive and financially demanding.

Cost of law books stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users regarding the prices:

@nka_gha wrote:

“Oh, why! This is too much.”

@al_bertoid commented:

“Make he go read for the library err? Anaa, some no dey?”

@RichyDonPapa added:

“If like soft copy dey, you try pull am for free 🤭.”

@k_4kojo wrote:

“These books, you go get online. http://pdfdrive.com.”

@Gist_Only said:

“I’ll just sleep in the library since it’s there for free.”

