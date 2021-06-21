Elinam Sallah, a gentleman in Ghana has complained bitterly about the exorbitant increase in electricity bill

Questioning if this was the '4 more' that was promised, Eliman indicated that his bill has been increased from GH₵150 to GH₵400

Ghanaians have been expressing their thoughts on this

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A gentleman identified on Facebook as Elinam Sallah has descended heavily on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over exorbitant electricity bills.

In a post on his personal handle, Elinam explicitly stated that he was filled with anger over the development as his bills increased by nearly threefold without adding any new gadgets.

"Average bill we used to pay was ¢150, then suddenly last month it shot up to almost 3× the amount. I contacted the ECG office and they came to check our connection and sockets. According to them, there was no fault. We have also not added on more gadgets, so why should we end up with such a bill," he said.

See the post below:

In conclusion, the gentleman asked whether this was what the '4 more for Nana' campaign was all about.

This post generated interesting reactions.

For instance, Courage Kweku Dzandu said:

See the graph. Your consumption shows increment. Check where it is. Is there a faulty fridge ? Shouldn't even show so but seems your consumption on graph increased. Something isn't right. The graph just peaked.

Ama Garitor stated:

50gh prepaid only takes 3-4 days in my house this morning I was on the phone with them again. Mabr3 ooo

Edward Mawulimotion added:

Nothing is free in Ghana

Away from that, Twene Jonas, the popular US-based Ghanaian activist known for his popular phrases, "Glass nkoaa" and "the system is working, 24/7", has descended on political leaders once more.

In relation to the recent news of a policeman getting shot to death at Korle Bu during a robbery on a bullion van, Twene Jonas stated that taking things for granted in Ghana is not funny anymore.

He indicated that political leaders in Ghana need to prioritize what is best for the people of Ghana above their self-interests by procuring logistics such as bulletproof vests for the police.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh