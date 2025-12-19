A Ghanaian lady from the UK has come to Ghana to inspect the house her father built

A video she shared on TikTok showed the huge white mansion’s grand exterior and beautifully landscaped compound

The property wowed viewers, who flooded the comments section with admiration and praise for the family’s achievement

A Ghanaian lady living in the UK went back to Ghana to see the big house her dad was building. It's in a quiet area and has been going up for years, so she really wanted to check it out.

When she got there, she was really wowed by how impressive it was. The house is mostly white and has a current design with fancy touches that show off how classy it is.

You can tell her dad put a lot of work, time, and money into it, from the big outside to the tidy yard.

She was thrilled with how far it had come, so she made a clip of the outside and put it on her TikTok. People could see how huge it was, its cool front, and the big yard, which gave them a good idea of how fancy it is.

She captioned; "When you finally see the house your Dad was building back home"

Her TikTok post quickly got a lot of eyes, and many followers were happy with how huge the house was.

The mansion is both a family home and a symbol of her father's years of work. The design mixes modern looks with a comfy feel for family and guests.

It seems to have many living spaces, play areas, and maybe a pool or gardens, but the video didn't show those.

Watch the video on TikTok below:

People online are praising and congratulating the family in the comments. Many said the mansion looks good, and some joked about getting a tour.

The video has people wondering what the inside looks like, and they're waiting for another post to find out.

This visit let the lady reconnect with her past and celebrate her father's success. The video is a moment of family pride and shows the hard work it took to build the home.

Check out some comments below:

Everything foreign commented:

"I’m definitely building something similar for my family sooner or later 🙏🔥."

Elizabeth Safo commented:

That's what we call a mansion.God bless him. ☺️

x_kabana commented:

"May our children celebrate us like this! Say Amen🙏🏾."

Cypher K'mani commented:

"This is magnificent…I bet you a lot has gone into it 🥰🔥."

Factsonfacts commented:

"Interesting, congratulations, dear."

