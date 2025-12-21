The children and second wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu shared a family photo online with a caption that got many talking

Seven out of the eleven of Daddy Lumba's children and Odo Broni featured in the photo, which has gone viral

Social media users who saw the photos thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

A family photo of Daddy Lumba’s children and his second wife, Odo Broni, has surfaced online.

Exactly one week after the funeral and burial of the highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, the photo showed unity among the family.

Daddy Lumba's children take a photo with his second wife Odo Broni. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

In the photo were Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, and some of the children of the late musician.

The children of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, were also present in the photo.

Everyone in the photo, except Odo Broni, wore black-and-white African print attire.

Odo Broni wore an all-black African print outfit.

The photo was captioned:

"The Family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh. #FosuhFamily."

In one of the photos, the children and Daddy Lumba’s wife held hands, possibly to signify unity.

In another photo, the children sat on a sofa while Odo Broni stood behind them.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's family photo

YEN.com.gh reacted to the post shared on Daddy Lumba's Facebook page. Read them below:

Anny Kareem-Abdi Osabutey said:

"Family is everything, and I pray you guys stick together for the good of the now and the future, not the noise from desperate elements seeking to manufacture lies to seek solace in their own dysfunctional private lives. Your dad rose above the noise and ugly hates, and his legacy will forever remain. You have a duty to protect it."

Kurobisohene Asante Focus wrote:

"The other side go think say AI."

Mameyaa Asante Priceless Un said:

"The forehead gang, the last guy never smiled nor laughed, this is beautiful indeed."

Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey wrote:

"With a sublime and soft approach, Odo Bronii has taken over the family completely in honour of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, alias Daddy Lumba."

Patience Ama Boateng said:

"From maid to madam, taken someone else's position, hmm."

Kintampo Hene Nana Busi wrote:

"Beautiful Family of the Legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu. I pray Aunty Akosua Serwaa will disown the so-called Team Legal Wife and reconcile with this beautiful family so together they will protect and promote the legacy of their Hero and our legend Daddy Lumba."

Blakk Eliasu said:

"This is beautiful nd I think the first wife will be cool with Odo Broni, cos the children are always cool together. The problem is Papa Shee with the big sister nd some family members."

Kaakyire Kwabena wrote:

"Unity is everything, Calvin Fosu, my love and respect for you have increased. Unite your siblings to glorify the legend. RIP DADDY LUMBA 🙏."

