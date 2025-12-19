A video of Aposlte John Kumah’s widow weeping bitterly at his funeral has surfaced after she got remarried a year after his death.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Video of John Kumah's wife crying at wedding surfaces after her new marriage. Image credit: JohnKumah, Sammykaymedia

Source: Facebook

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.

According to reports, he fell ill and was being transported in an ambulance to Accra when he died.

His surviving wife the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, grabbed headlines on Friday, December 19, 2025, when she tied the knot with a man named Samuel Aryeequaye.

The private event was reportedly held at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region and was attended by close family members, friends, and church associates.

John Kumah’s wife weeps at funeral

After his death in March 2024, John Kumah’s funeral was held on Saturday, May 18, in Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu.

The solemn event was attend by friends, family members and Ghanaian politicians from across the political divide.

A heartwrenching video from the ceremony showed Mrs Lilian weeping bitterly at the loss of her husband.

She appeared inconsolable and muttered words of grief as she struggled to handle the loss.

The video of John Kumah’s wife has resurfaced after his death and stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The Instagram video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh