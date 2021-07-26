A UG professor, Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been appointed after Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu as an acting Vice-Chancellor

Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, a professor at the University of Ghana has been appointed as the acting vice-chancellor of the school until a substantive VC is selected.

According to an appointment letter from the university, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo's role takes effect from August 1, 2021, until further notice.

The professor has taken over from Vice-Chancellor Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, who is now the immediate past VC of the premier university.

The academic, according to myjoyonline.com, was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for Academic and Student Affairs of the University, a position she assumed on November 1, 2019.

The official website of the university indicates that Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo had her secondary education at Holy Child School and Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School.

After that, she proceeded to the University of Ghana from 1991 to 1996 for a Bachelor’s degree in French and Linguistics.

Both her MPhil (2001) and Ph.D. (2007) degrees in Linguistics are from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway.

She received additional training in higher education management and leadership from Harvard Business School, University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and INSEAD, France after which her career in academia started in 2001 as a Lecturer in the Department of Linguistic.

Just last year, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) appointed Professor Rita Akosua Dickson as vice-chancellor, which makes her the first lady to occupy the position in the history of the university.

The campus-based radio station, Focusnewsroom.com reported that the female professor served as pro-vice-chancellor of the university until her recent appointment.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson has been duly appointed as the incumbent vice-chancellor Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso's tenure has expired.

