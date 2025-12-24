Ebo Noah has caused a stir in the wake of his latest comments about the vision he claimed to have received from God

Speaking in an interview, he indicated that the Arks he set out to build ahead of December 25 were ready

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions by Ebo Noah

Ebo Noah, the young Ghanaian man who claims to have received a vision from God about a pending destruction on December 25, has delivered a new update to his believers.

Speaking in an interview with Code Micky, he spoke about plans made for December 25, stating that the ten Arks he set out to build in anticipation of the flood he claims to have foreseen in his vision were ready

Quizzed by the interviewer on the source of funding for these projects, Ebo replied, saying that God somehow touched the hearts of his financiers, who graciously supported him.

He, however, stated that he had been praying fervently, hoping the rain would not pour down.

He also wanted to put it out there, just in case his vision does not come to pass, the people who will throng the site of the Arks should know that God has heard the prayers of the believers and given humanity another chance.

Ebo Noah cautioned those who would come to the site of the Arks against attempting to take their frustration out on him, should the flood destruction not occur.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to the vision by Ebo Noah

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared different opinions regarding the decision by Ebo Noah to construct the Arks.

@blessingyoung7795 stated:

"This guy has one message, and the message will be the second coming of Jesus Christ. All he is doing is assuring you that if this is making you panic, then prepare well for your soul, for His coming is more scary and dangerous than what happened in the days of Noah. You can choose not to believe, but you cannot choose to stop what is reality."

@ramesesfavour9310 indicated:

"Time will expose you very soon, bro... He go run for his life, dem no go tell you to run but you go run for ya life, aswear."

@IsaiahOduroYeboah-Fordjour stated:

"What dey funny me say he say as people dey enter the ark, then the ark dey expand."

@edwincoffie5991 added:

"So is he still saying flood is going to happen on 25th December? Eiiiiii."

@IsaiahOduroYeboah-Fordjour added:

"He wants to be popular and gain more followers; that's why he is doing all these things."

@felixabbey-mensah4874 opined:

"We need Sharaf to organise another boxing tournament for us on the 26th."

American boy shares vision on floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a four-year-old boy in the US spoke about a vision he had of a worldwide disaster.

According to the child, he foresaw a great tsunami that would cause significant damage throughout the world.

Brody, in the video, referred to it as a wave comparable to a tsunami.

