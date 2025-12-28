Kwasi Sibo played a starring role in leading Real Oviedo back to La Liga, ending the club’s 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight

He dominated the midfield in the decisive playoff final, controlling the tempo, breaking up opposition attacks, and creating chances for his teammates

Sibo was instrumental in helping Ghana secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Real Oviedo ended a 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight, La Liga, largely thanks to the commanding performance of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo.

The 26-year-old played a starring role in a thrilling 3-1 victory over CD Mirandés after extra time in the decisive promotion playoff final on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

According to FC Barcelona's official website, Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga marks the culmination of more than two decades of rebuilding.

The club last featured in Spain’s top division during the 2000-01 season, before financial struggles and inconsistent performances led to relegation and a prolonged stay in the lower leagues.

This year, the team mounted a remarkable resurgence, powered by strong teamwork, tactical discipline, and strategic signings, most notably Kwasi Sibo, who had previously been on the books of Real Betis three years ago.

Sibo’s key role in Oviedo’s promotion

Sibo, who joined Real Oviedo from SD Amorebieta on July 4, 2024, quickly became a central figure in midfield. In the playoff final, he controlled the tempo, made crucial tackles and interceptions, and seamlessly transitioned play from defense to attack.

Playing the full 120 minutes, Sibo demonstrated both endurance and composure under immense pressure. With the score locked at 1-1 after regulation time, his calm distribution and defensive awareness during extra time allowed Oviedo’s attacking players to exploit gaps, ultimately securing victory.

CD Mirandés struck first through Joaquin Panichelli in the 16th minute, but Sibo’s Real Oviedo remained composed. Veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla equalized with a well-taken penalty just before halftime, inspiring the home fans.

In the second half, Ilyas Chaira scored to give Oviedo the lead, before Francisco Portillo sealed the win, sending Estadio Carlos Tartiere into jubilation, as Flashscore noted.

While the goals grabbed headlines, it was Sibo’s midfield dominance that kept Oviedo in control throughout. His ability to read the game, break up opposition plays, and link with attacking players proved decisive.

Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic praised Sibo for his maturity, discipline, and impact since joining the club.

Sibo helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Meanwhile, Sibo’s brilliance in 2025 was not limited to club football. He played a pivotal role in Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his status as one of the fastest-rising Ghanaian players abroad.

With both La Liga promotion and World Cup qualification under his belt, Kwasi Sibo’s 2025 will go down as a historic year in his football career.

Kwasi Sibo at Black Stars Camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwasi Sibo of Real Oviedo joined the Ghana Black Stars training camp in Casablanca, Morocco.

This was ahead of a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, as fans and photographers were captivated by his stylish appearance at the team’s hotel.

