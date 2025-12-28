Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Kwasi Sibo's Two Major Achievements with Real Oviedo and Ghana in 2025
Football

Kwasi Sibo's Two Major Achievements with Real Oviedo and Ghana in 2025

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Kwasi Sibo played a starring role in leading Real Oviedo back to La Liga, ending the club’s 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight
  • He dominated the midfield in the decisive playoff final, controlling the tempo, breaking up opposition attacks, and creating chances for his teammates
  • Sibo was instrumental in helping Ghana secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Real Oviedo ended a 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight, La Liga, largely thanks to the commanding performance of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo.

The 26-year-old played a starring role in a thrilling 3-1 victory over CD Mirandés after extra time in the decisive promotion playoff final on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Kwasi Sibo, Real Oviedo, La Liga, Oviedo La Liga promotion, Mirandes, Kwasi Sibo achievements, Kwasi Sibo's success, Kwasi Sibo in La Liga
Ghanaian midfielder, Kwasi Sibo, of Real Oviedo. Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
Source: Getty Images

According to FC Barcelona's official website, Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga marks the culmination of more than two decades of rebuilding.

The club last featured in Spain’s top division during the 2000-01 season, before financial struggles and inconsistent performances led to relegation and a prolonged stay in the lower leagues.

Read also

Eric Ayiah: The player who was once rated higher than Mohammed Kudus

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This year, the team mounted a remarkable resurgence, powered by strong teamwork, tactical discipline, and strategic signings, most notably Kwasi Sibo, who had previously been on the books of Real Betis three years ago.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Sibo’s key role in Oviedo’s promotion

Sibo, who joined Real Oviedo from SD Amorebieta on July 4, 2024, quickly became a central figure in midfield. In the playoff final, he controlled the tempo, made crucial tackles and interceptions, and seamlessly transitioned play from defense to attack.

Playing the full 120 minutes, Sibo demonstrated both endurance and composure under immense pressure. With the score locked at 1-1 after regulation time, his calm distribution and defensive awareness during extra time allowed Oviedo’s attacking players to exploit gaps, ultimately securing victory.

CD Mirandés struck first through Joaquin Panichelli in the 16th minute, but Sibo’s Real Oviedo remained composed. Veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla equalized with a well-taken penalty just before halftime, inspiring the home fans.

Read also

The goalkeeper who almost delivered AFCON glory for Ghana

Subscribe to watch new videos

In the second half, Ilyas Chaira scored to give Oviedo the lead, before Francisco Portillo sealed the win, sending Estadio Carlos Tartiere into jubilation, as Flashscore noted.

While the goals grabbed headlines, it was Sibo’s midfield dominance that kept Oviedo in control throughout. His ability to read the game, break up opposition plays, and link with attacking players proved decisive.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic praised Sibo for his maturity, discipline, and impact since joining the club.

Sibo helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Meanwhile, Sibo’s brilliance in 2025 was not limited to club football. He played a pivotal role in Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his status as one of the fastest-rising Ghanaian players abroad.

Kwasi Sibo, Kwasi Sibo goals, Kwasi Sibo assists, Kwasi Sibo career, Kwasi Sibo in Spanish football, Kwasi Sibo in La Liga, Kwasi Sibo at Real Oviedo, Kwasi Sibo Ghana football
Black Stars midfielder, Kwasi Sibo. Image credit: BlackStars
Source: Twitter

With both La Liga promotion and World Cup qualification under his belt, Kwasi Sibo’s 2025 will go down as a historic year in his football career.

Read also

Only one Ghanaian player made list of world's 100 best players right now

Kwasi Sibo at Black Stars Camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwasi Sibo of Real Oviedo joined the Ghana Black Stars training camp in Casablanca, Morocco.

This was ahead of a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, as fans and photographers were captivated by his stylish appearance at the team’s hotel.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Ghana Black StarsWorld Cup
Hot:
Category c schools Thomas james burris John janssens Achimota school Hozier girlfriend