A viral video comparing Ghanaian and Nigerian passport strength sparked lively debates online

The Ghanaian passport offered visa-free access to more countries than its Nigerian counterpart

The light-hearted rivalry ended with humour, as the Nigerian participant claimed jollof supremacy

A viral video created by a Nigerian and a Ghanaian comparing the “strength” of their national passports has reignited reactions on social media.

The video, spotted by YEN.com.gh, sparked the classic friendly rivalry between the two West African nations regarding their international recognition.

Captioned “Testing Our Passport Strength: Nigeria vs. Ghana,” the video featured a Nigerian woman and her Ghanaian partner sitting side by side as they called out various countries and stated the visa requirements for their respective passports.

While both passports require visas for major Western countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, the Ghanaian passport proved to be more powerful for travel to several other nations.

Strength of the Ghanaian and Nigerian passports

The Ghanaian man happily announced “visa-free” entry to destinations such as Jamaica, South Africa, Singapore, and Mauritius. In contrast, his Nigerian counterpart disclosed that she needed to apply for visas to visit those same countries.

The Ghanaian passport also offered easier access to Tanzania and Uganda, with visa-free status, compared to the e-visa requirement for Nigerians.

However, the Nigerian “green book” did record one victory by providing visa-free access to Cameroon, where Ghanaians are required to obtain an e-visa.

The lighthearted experiment ultimately concluded with the Ghanaian passport demonstrating significantly greater travel access to a list of popular destinations. The good-natured competition ended with a playful jab that reflects the long-standing rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.

After the Ghanaian passport was declared the unofficial winner of the travel challenge, the Nigerian woman humorously shifted the goalposts, saying, “Whatever, at least our jollof is better.”

The video, posted by Zuutg on Instagram, has since been widely shared and has sparked thousands of comments.

While specific numbers vary slightly by source and time, the Ghanaian passport generally offers significantly better visa-free access than the Nigerian passport, with Ghanaians able to reach around 60-70 destinations visa-free or with Visa on Arrival (VOA), compared to Nigeria's fewer options, though both benefit from ECOWAS for regional travel

The video shared on Instagram is below:

Reactions to Ghana-Nigeria passport comparison

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

Opeyemifamakin said:

"Let's exchange the jollof for the passport, abeg."

Jaybee_anochie wrote:

"Our jollof is better, my dear.😌"

Jycee_ka commented:

"My darling sister, please help me throw away that green textbook you’re holding! Kaiii, it is well with our country."

Wakawaka_doctor stated:

"You go shout visa required tire. 😂😂😂Nigerian passport is only visa-free to countries in west of africa, countries with water that require transit visa and countries in the desert (possibly war-torn sef)."

Eovieogaga commented:

"Cape Verde na visa-free and I still dey here.😂😂 I just love everything about Cape Verde, one of the best landscapes and beautiful people."

US lifts visa restrictions on Ghana

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, announced on Facebook that Ghanaians can now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that he received the official confirmation during an event in the US.

