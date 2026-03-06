Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Ghanaians to build a society of hope in an Independence Day message

Bawumia emphasised the need for unity and cooperation as the country celebrates its 69th Independence Day on March 6

The theme for the 69th Independence Day anniversary is Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope, in line with the government's agenda

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, called on Ghanaians to work together to build a country of opportunity and hope in his Independence Day message.

Bawumia believes national progress would require a collective commitment from citizens to contribute to the country’s development and prosperity.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wants Ghanaians to build a society of hope in his message on the country's 69th Independence Day. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In his message shared on Facebook, as Ghana marks its 69th independence anniversary, he urged citizens to unite around a shared vision for the nation’s future.

“Happy 69th Independence Day to my fellow Ghanaians. With a collective resolve, let’s build a Ghana of opportunity and hope for all citizens."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emphasised the need for unity and cooperation as the country continues its efforts to strengthen development and expand opportunities for its people.

About Ghana's 69th Independence Day

Ahead of the 69th Independence Day anniversary, President John Mahama described the theme of “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope” as a reflection of the government’s broader national agenda.

He said it was a blueprint that guides the administration and actions.

The day will be a public holiday as always, allowing citizens to participate in ceremonies, community events and other activities commemorating Ghana’s political freedom.

In the lead-up to the celebration, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to honour Ghana’s founding President, Kwame Nkrumah, and other independence heroes.

Across the country, schools, district assemblies and civic organisations have also organised debates, clean-up exercises and cultural events to mark the anniversary and promote civic responsibility.

Mahama opts for cheap independence celebration

Ghana’s 69th Independence Anniversary Parade will be held at the forecourt of Jubilee House on March 6, 2026.

This marks the second consecutive year the national parade will take place at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The decision follows a similar arrangement in 2025, when the 68th Independence Day celebration was staged at Jubilee House as part of efforts to reduce public expenditure.

At the time, the government said the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been organised at Black Star Square.

The Jubilee House will once again host the Independence Anniversary Parade as the Mahama administration remains prudent in its spending. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Black Star Square, completed in 1961, has traditionally hosted Independence Day parades. Over the decades, it has served as the principal venue for civic and military displays, including marches by schoolchildren and security personnel.

3News reported that the 2026 celebration will also cost GH¢1.5 million.

Funny Face draws crowd at Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor and comedian Funny Face attended Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House.

A video showed the adorable moment when Funny Face was seen interacting with attendees at the event.

He was quickly tapped by a female police officer who then engaged him in a brief conversation.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh