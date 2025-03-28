Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown joined English singer-songwriter Jessie J's Price Tag viral TikTok challenge

She recorded an exciting video inside the Hisense showroom while showing off her beauty in a lovely wig and heavy makeup

Many social media users applauded Mrs McBrown's creativity in the viral TikTok challenge she shared

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown joined a viral TikTok challenge, and her rendition excited many of her fans as they talked about how talented she was.

McBrown joins Jessie J's challenge

The exciting video she posted on her TikTok account was recorded inside the Hisense showroom, a technology company which is the brand ambassador of.

She was dressed in the company's branded Lacoste t-shirt, a pair of jeans, and heels. The Kumawood actress' makeup was heavy and beautifully done, and so was her blonde frontal lace wig.

In the video, she danced to English singer-songwriter Jessie J's Price Tag which features American rapper and singer B.O.B and was released some 14 years ago on January 25, 2011.

The challenge which is mostly done by two or more people, saw Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called by many, creatively execute it on her own and in a fun way.

When it got to the portion of the song which talked about money, she brought out several GH¢200 notes and poured them all over her head.

McBrown cautions fans

In the caption of the TikTok video, the Onua Showtime host cautioned fans against falling for social media accounts impersonating her and requesting money for social media ads.

"Be careful of Fake Accounts using my name and charging you big money for ad."

The McBrown's Kitchen host listed the social media accounts she owned and advised her fans to take note.

" These are my original social media platforms. ● Facebook - Official Nana McBrown ● Snapchat - IamAmaMcBrown ● Instagram - Iamamamcbrown."

Jessie J's Price Tag song

Reactions to McBrown's TikTok video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of McBrown's TikTok challenge:

goldernmoon said:

"Clear the the road for the Queen her self ♥️♥️♥️✌️."

afia adepa said:

"Her Excellency baako p3 all the others are fake❤❤❤."

🧚🏻‍♀️THEYYCALLIN.ME_NAANI🍫 said:

"Just can’t wait to see you get verified by TikTok."

Liny❤️said:

"If u have old wig n u don't need them anymore please can I have them."

Aquosua Blaq said:

"That’s y I always say we should try and do the needful for Her Excellency to be verified on all her handles soo we easily know the fake ones✌️."

Nana Ama McBrown in kente

Nana Ama McBrown shares her Retirement Plans

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her retirement plans and spoke about her passion for farming.

In an exclusive interview with Diva Doc on Let’s Talk, McBrown shared her desire to retire by age 50 and significantly reduce her public appearances.

She expressed excitement about transitioning into a quieter life, focusing on agriculture as a long-term venture.

Her statements sparked discussions online, with many fans sharing their thoughts on her decision and applauding her forward-thinking approach to life after showbiz.

