Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks age, wife, daughter, net worth, girlfriend

Tom Hanks is one of the most iconic American actors, famous for his comedy and drama movies. The actor has four children, one among them being Chet Hanks. Like his father, Chet is also an actor with a pretty successful portfolio. So, what do you know about Tom Hanks' son?

Chet Haze attends Lolla Wknd at The Underground in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Paul Warner

Source: Getty Images

Chet has gained notoriety for his troubled personal life. He has struggled with drug abuse in the past and has been involved in a wide range of issues, including abuse allegations. However, even with his troubled personal life, there is no doubt that Chet is quite an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Tom Hanks' son profile summary

Full name: Chester Maron Hanks

Chester Maron Hanks Nickname: Chet Hanks, Chet Hanx, Chet Haze

Chet Hanks, Chet Hanx, Chet Haze Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 4, 1990.

August 4, 1990. Birth sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, U.S.A

: Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Age: 31 years

31 years Nationality : American and Greek

: American and Greek Ethnicity: Mixed-race (British-Portuguese- Bulgarian-Greek)

Mixed-race (British-Portuguese- Bulgarian-Greek) Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Dark Blonde

: Dark Blonde Weight: 84 kg

84 kg Height : 180cm (5 feet 10 inches)

: 180cm (5 feet 10 inches) Religion : Christian

: Christian Marital status : Single

: Single Mother: Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson Father: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Education : Northwestern University

: Northwestern University Profession: Actor and Musician

Actor and Musician Net worth: £3 million

Early life

Chet was born on August 4, 1990, in Los Angeles, California. His parents are Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Chet full birth name is Chester Marlon Hanks.

Chet is an American Citizen, having been born in the United States. However, in 2020, he was also granted Greek citizenship alongside his parents and siblings. The Greek government awarded citizenship to the Hollywood family to raise awareness of the 2018 wildfires near Athens.

Aside from holding dual citizenship, Chet is also of mixed ethnicity. He inherited both Portuguese (from his paternal grandmother) and English (from his paternal grandfather) from his father's side. And from his mother's side, he inherited both Greek (grandmother) and Bulgarian (grandfather) ancestry.

Chet grew up in a relatively large family – with two older half-siblings and a younger sibling. His family was also much into acting, with both his parents and older half-brother being actors. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Northwestern University, where he studied theatre.

It was not surprising that he would pursue a course related to his family business. However, Chet’s interests haven’t been entirely in acting. Growing up, he loved listening to hip-hop music. So when he joined Northwestern University, he became pretty popular- first due to his family and second due to his interest in music.

Music career

Recording artist Chet Haze visits the SiriusXM Studio in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Chet Hanks had a great passion for music growing up. He started pursuing it as a career while at Northwestern University. In his sophomore year, he spent time away from school at a recording studio in Chicago. In 2011, while still a student, he released his first track, White and Purple.

The song was a remix of the single Black and Yellow by Wiz Khalifa. While it was pretty popular, he received backlash for allegedly plagiarizing another song, White & Purple (NU Anthem 2010). In the same year, the aspiring rapper launched another song, this time an original – Westside LA.

In 2016, Chet Hanks formed a music duo group FTRZ with Drew Arthur. They released two singles in 2018 – Nowhere Land and Models. They also released an extended play album, the Ocean Park. The two were at it again in 2020, releasing two more singles – Ticket Out My Head and Harley. In 2021, Hanks signed with the SODMG records.

More recently, in 2021, he released another song, White Boy Summer. While Chet Hanks' White Boy Summer has been a hit, it has also faced backlash. He has been forced to defend the song for allegedly having racist undertones. This was especially after using images on the song's merchandise, which some critics have associated with white supremacists groups.

Unfortunately, White Boy Summer is not the only instance that Tom Hanks' son Chet has found himself in trouble over racial issues. Chet Hanks' Jamaican accent at Golden Globes was another instance in which the celebrity found himself embroiled in a controversy.

Acting career

Chet Hanks started acting in 2007, landing his first role in the film Bratz where he portrayed Dexter. Soon after, he landed small minor roles in movies such as the 2008 Indiana Jones film, Project X, and Fantastic Four.

Unfortunately, Hanks acting career was affected by drug abuse and addiction. However, he got clean and returned to acting, mostly on small screens. Some of his landed roles include TV shows Shameless, Maron, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Empire, and Your Honor. He also appeared in the 2020 film, Greyhound.

Family and relationships

What’s Chet Hanks’s personal life like? Below is a detailed look at family members of the actor/musician and relationships he has been involved in.

Parents and siblings

Chet Hanks (2L), Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Truman Hanks attend the ceremony honoring Rita Wilson with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Chet Hanks is the third child of Tom Hanks and the first with his second wife, Rita Wilson. As for siblings, he has three – two older half-siblings and a younger brother.

Are Colin and Chet Hanks brothers? And Is Colin Hanks Tom Hanks son? If you are into the entertainment scene, you've probably heard about Colin Hanks, an actor and director who has starred in films such as The House Bunny and King Kong.

Colin is Tom Hanks’ firstborn son with his first wife, Samantha Lewis (also an actress). The couple had another child, Elizabeth Hanks before they divorced, and Tom married Rita Wilson. Chet Hanks also has a younger brother – Truman Theodore, born to his parents in 1995.

Relationships

Who is Chet Hanks' wife? Currently, Tom Hanks' son is unmarried, and there are no reports of him dating anyone. However, he has been involved in a few relationships in the past. One of them was a low-key affair with a woman named Tiffany Miles back in 2016.

More recently, Chet Hanks was involved in a high profile affair with ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker. The relationship ended publicly and explosively, with a video showing the actor bleeding after an altercation. However, the drama did not end there, with both parties suing each other for allegations ranging from assault to physical abuse, and theft.

Children

Does Chet Hanks have a daughter? Yes, the actor has one child who was born in 2016. Chet Hanks' daughter is from his brief relationship with Tiffany Miles.

Tom Hanks' son net worth and earnings

What is Chet Hanks' net worth? The actor/musician is estimated to be worth around $3 million. The wealth comes from his roles as an actor and earnings from his music career. However, it is just a tiny portion compared to his parents' net worth, estimated to be worth around $400 million.

Tom Hanks' son might not be as famous as his iconic Hollywood royalty parents, but he has made a name for himself. At just 31 years old, he has pursued successful careers in both acting and music. Despite facing several challenges, he has managed to pull his professional and personal life together.

Yen.com.gh featured the life of D-Black. D-Black is a Ghanaian multiple award-winning Hip-Hop and Afrobeat musician. Interestingly, he wears many hats; he is also a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist.

In 2012, the musician released an album titled The Revelation, which helped him cement his name as a business mogul and rapper. He has worked with giant artists such as Sarkodie among others.

Source: Yen