I am not sure that we can eradicate galamsey – Abu Jinapor admits

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister has revealed that the government cannot eliminate illegal mining

Samuel Abu Jinapor's disclosure will dampen public confidence in the government's ability to fight the menace

His remarks come after his deputy said there was nothing wrong with mining in the forest

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says illegal mining cannot be eliminated.

The minister's comment comes days after his yet-to-be-deputy, George Mireku Duker, stated that there was nothing wrong with mining the country's forest reserves.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

Source: Facebook

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament earlier this month, Duker argued that no law prevents mining in the forests.

He added that the law even allowed for mining in some selected forest reserves.

On his part, the substantive minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor said although the government is doing all it can to curb the illegal mining menace, he doubts it can be totally dealt with.

Answering questions at a Public Accounts Committee hearing on th 2017 Auditor General's report of MDAs, Jinapor, who's also the MP for Damongo, said: "We have not eradicated illegal small-scale mining; in fact, I am not sure that we can eradicate illegal small-scale mining."

He said the efforts being made by the Akufo-Addo administration was not an event. "It is a process; we cannot eradicate or get to a satisfactory situation in respect of illegal small-scale mining overnight," he insisted as reported by Starrfm.com.gh.

Galamseyers who fingered presidency granted bail

The illegal miners arrested in the Atewa Forest have finally been granted bail.

The Koforidua Circuit Court' B' admitted each of them to bail of GHc350,000 with two sureties to be justified, Starrfm.com.gh reports.

The 32 accused persons took the nation by surprise when they said they were sanctioned to mine in the Atewa forest by the presidency.

They made the bombshell disclosure on Monday, May 24, 2021, after the Court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei denied them bail, YEN.com.gh reported earlier.

The bail

The Court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei granted the 32 accused persons bail after the prosecution expressed no opposition to their bail request.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the accused persons erupted into a jubilant mood, singing praises to God.

"Y3 da woase ooo yeyi woay3 ohene k3seiii Hallelujah, who say man no dey," some of them were heard saying.

