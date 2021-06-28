BET Awards 2021: Full List of Winners as Meghan Thee Stallion Shines and Cardi B Steals the Show
- BET Awards this year celebrated women and saw award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson host the event
- The show paid tribute to one of Hip Hop and film's most respected women in Queen Latifah
- Meghan Thee Stallion took home four Awards from the seven she was nominated in as she made it her night
The BET Awards 2021 finally went down on Sunday, June 27, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, US.
Unlike in 2020, this year, there was a controlled audience respecting COVID-19 guidelines with the theme being Year of the Black Woman, which saw award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson host the event.
The show honoured renowned actress and rapper Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with several old-timers such as Lil Kim performing in Latifa's honour.
Winners and Losers
Some of the biggest nominees on the night included Meghan Thee Stallion with seven, tying with DaBaby. Cardi B and Drake followed closely with five each, according to CBS.
Meghan came out on top and took home awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer's Choice and Video of the Year.
Here is the full list of winners:
Album of the year
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)
King's Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. (Winner)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist
6lack
Anderson.Paak
Chris Brown (Winner)
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best female hip hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (Winner)
Pop Smoke
Best new artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon (Winner)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -WAP (Winner)
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - Popstar
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby - Cry Baby
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby -For the Night
Best group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (Winner)
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Bebe Winans - In Jesus Name
CeCe Winans - Never Lost
H.E.R. - Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin - Strong God (Winner)
Marvin Sapp - Thank You for It All
Tamela Mann -- Touch From You
BET HER award
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid - So Done
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper - Baby Mama
Bri Steves - Anti Queen
Chloe X Halle - Baby Girl
Ciara featuring Ester Dean - Rooted
SZA - Good Days (Winner)
Viewer's choice award
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
DJ Khaled featuring Drake - Popstar
Drake featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé - Savage (Remix) -Winner
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Video of the year
Cardi B- Up
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion - WAP (Winner)
Chloe X Halle - Do It
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
Drake featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard (Winner)
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best international act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) -Winner
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Best movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress
Andra Day (Winner)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman (Winner)
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin (Winner)
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (Winner)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James (Winner)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Cardi B reveals pregnancy
Cardi B made an announcement that no one expected. The rapper revealed she is pregnant with her second child with hubby Offset.
During a live performance at the BET Awards with Migos, the musician stepped out and immediately; it was clear that she was expecting.
According to CBS, the rapper wore an outfit that showed her baby bump, and fans immediately knew what was happening.
Taking to social media with the most beautiful maternity shoot snap, Cardi B made the amazing announcement.
She shared a revealing snap showing the baby bump and captioned it "#2" while tagging hubby Offset.
