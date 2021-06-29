An elder brother of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed is said to have been arrested by the Police

He was arrested based on a tip-off by an unnamed informant

The said brother is reportedly in the custody of the Ejura Police to assist in their investigations

A brother of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

According to a Class FM report, he was apprehended by the Police at his home in Ejura on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Brother of 'Kaaka' reportedly arrested by Police over his murder. Photo source: Facebook (Macho Kaaka)

Source: Facebook

Another brother of the deceased confirmed the arrest to Class FM's Eastern regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah.

The Police arrested Mohammed's brother based on a piece of information from an unnamed informant, who alleged that he was involved in the murder of the deceased.

He is said to be currently in the custody of the Ejura Police, assisting them in their investigations.

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, the 40-year-old father of six was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His death is believed to be in connection with his work as an activist as part of the popular Fix The Country movement both online and offline.

Sahada Hudu, the wife of the deceased said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows but her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personal and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Source: Yen.com.gh