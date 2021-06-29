Joshua Bassett bio: age, career, net worth, height, relationship, latest updates
If you have watched the American mockumentary musical drama web television series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, then you might be familiar with the name Joshua Bassett, who stars as Rocky Bowen in the series. He has starred in more than 30 musical productions.
Joshua Bassett is an American actor and singer. He is known for starring in Lethal Weapon, Dirty John, and Stuck in the Middle. As a musician, he released his debut single Common sense on 3rd April 2020. He is also famous for songs like, Do It All Again, Just for a Moment, and Feel Something.
Joshua Bassett profile summary
- Full name: Joshua T Bassett
- Nickname: Joshua Bassett
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 22nd December 2000
- Birth sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Oceanside, California, USA
- Joshua Bassett age: 20 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 75kg
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Sexual orientation: Queer
- Religion: Christian
- Father: Tylor Bassett
- Mother: Laura Bassett
- Siblings: Alison, Claire, Ashley, Winter, Hannah
- Marital status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Olivia Rodrigo
- Education: Homeschooled, Palomar College
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Net worth: $700,000
Joshua Bassett biography
Joshua T Bassett was born on 22nd December 2000 in Oceanside, California, USA. He is 20 years old as of 2021. He holds an American nationality, white race, and mixed ethnic background. His ethnicity is a mixture of Irish, German, English, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Scottish, Welsh, distant Dutch, and Swiss-German descent.
He is the son of Tylor Bassett (father) and Laura Bassett (mother). The actor's father is a professional pianist, while his mother is a real estate agent. He has five siblings, Alison Bassett, Claire Bassett, Ashley Bassett, Winter Bassett, and Hannah Bassett (all sisters). Joshua and all her sisters have been involved in acting and appeared in several theatre productions.
The actor was homeschooled for his elementary and high school education levels. After completion, he attended Palomar College in San Marcos, California.
Acting career
At the age of seven, he took part in a community theatre production of High School Musical, where he played the role of J.V Jock number two. He has starred in more than 30 musical productions.
However, he began his first substantial role in 2018, playing the recurring role of Aidan Peters on the Disney Channel TV series, Stuck in the Middle. Then, at the age of seven, he appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
He co-wrote the series' soundtrack, Just for a Moment, with his co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. He has also starred in the following movies and TV shows:
- 2015 - Limbo as Caleb
- 2017 - Lethal Weapon as Will
- 2018 - Game Shakers as Brock
- 2018 - Stuck in the Middle as Aidan Peters
- 2018 - Dirty John as Teenage John
- 2019 - Grey's Anatomy as Linus
- 2020 - Common Sense as Joshua
- 2020 - Anyone Else as Joshua
- 2020 - Heaven is You (Live) as Joshua
- 2021 - Lie Lie Lie as Joshua
- 2021 - Only a Matter of Time as Joshua
- 2021 - Telling Myself as Joshua
- 2019 to 2021 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Ricky
- 2019 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
- 2020 - Kid Together: The Nickelodeon Town Hall
- 2020 - The Disney Family Singalong
- 2020 - Any Gabrielly Convida
- 2020 - Earth to Ned
- 2020 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- 2020 - GMA3: What You Need to Know
- 2020 - 8 Bit Melody Challenge
- 2021 - Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021
- 2021 - The Morning Show
- 2021 - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- 2019 to 2021 - Good Morning America
- 2021 - Celebrity Page
Music career
Apart from acting, Joshua is a talented singer. In early 2020, he signed with a talent and entertainment company, United Talent Agency. He also signed a recording deal with Warner Records. On 3rd April 2020, he released his first single, Common Sense. After that, he released his second single, Anyone Else.
On 12th March 2021, he released his self-titled debut extended play, Joshua Bassett. The lead single from the EP, Lie Lie Lie, was released on 14th January 2021.
Joshua Bassett's songs
- Lie Lie Lie
- Just for a Moment
- Feel Something
- Even When/The Best Part
- I Think I Kinda, You Know
- Only a Matter of Time
- Telling Myself
- Breaking Free
- Anyone Else
- Even When
- Heaven is You
- The Perfect Gift
- Do It All Again
- Sorry
- When There Was Me and You
- Bet On It
- Common Sense
- Little Saint Nick
- Christmas
- Not Right Now
- Easily Replaced
- Kiss Me While You Can
- Ending The Cycle
- This Song
- I'm Tired of This
- One and Only
- I'm Still in Love With You
- LA
- Angel
- We Both Know
Wife and children
The actor is not married, and he is neither dating. In 2020, he was in a relationship with his gorgeous girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia is an American actress and his co-star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On 10th May 2021, the actor came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with Clevver News.
Height and other body measurements
Joshua Bassett's height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he weighs 75 kg. His eye colour is hazel, and he has dark brown hair. He has a slimly built body with the following distinctive features:
- Curly, wavy tousled hair
- Clean-shaven look
- Charming smile
- He has a mole on his chin
- Slender frame
Joshua Bassett's net worth
The actor who also doubles up as a singer makes a reasonable sum of money from his successful career in the entertainment industry. He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $700,000 as of 2021.
Latest updates
In the latest updates, the singer finally addressed his much-talked-about hospitalization in January. He revealed that he had suffered from heart failure and septic shock. The doctors told him that he had only a 30% chance of survival.
Initially, the Stuck in the Middle's star thought he was suffering from food poisoning, but he went on to become worse; hence he sought medical care. He did not offer so much detail about the cause of the heart attack and septic, but he stated that he was sure that stress had a part in it.
Joshua Bassett's fast facts
- Who is Joshua Bassett? He is an American actor and singer.
- How old is Joshua Bassett? The actor is 20 years old as of 2021. He was born on 22nd December 2000.
- What ethnicity is Joshua Bassett? His ethnicity is a mixture of Irish, German, English, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Scottish, Welsh, distant Dutch, and Swiss-German descent.
- Who is Joshua Bassett dating? Unfortunately, he is not dating anyone at the moment.
- Was Joshua Bassett in Godspell? Yes, he was. He starred Apostle James in the local stage production.
- Does Joshua Bassett have any tattoos? No. There are no signs of any tattoos on his body.
- Where does Joshua Bassett live now? He resides in Los Angeles, California, pursuing his career in the acting and singing industry.
- How much is Joshua Bassett's worth? He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $700,000 as of 2021.
Joshua Bassett is a rising star in the entertainment industry. He has starred in several films and released a few great hit songs. He has revealed that anyone can become whatever they wish to be if they are resilient, dogged, and determined to get it done.
