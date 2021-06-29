Joshua Bassett bio: age, career, net worth, height, relationship, latest updates

If you have watched the American mockumentary musical drama web television series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, then you might be familiar with the name Joshua Bassett, who stars as Rocky Bowen in the series. He has starred in more than 30 musical productions.

Actor Joshua Bassett visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss Disney+ web television series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Joshua Bassett is an American actor and singer. He is known for starring in Lethal Weapon, Dirty John, and Stuck in the Middle. As a musician, he released his debut single Common sense on 3rd April 2020. He is also famous for songs like, Do It All Again, Just for a Moment, and Feel Something.

Joshua Bassett profile summary

Full name: Joshua T Bassett

Nickname: Joshua Bassett

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 22nd December 2000

Birth sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Oceanside, California, USA

Joshua Bassett age: 20 years (as of 2021)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Eye colour: Hazel

Hair colour: Dark brown

Weight: 75kg

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Sexual orientation: Queer

Religion: Christian

Father: Tylor Bassett

Mother: Laura Bassett

Siblings: Alison, Claire, Ashley, Winter, Hannah

Marital status: In a relationship

Spouse: Olivia Rodrigo

Education: Homeschooled, Palomar College

Profession: Actor, singer

Net worth: $700,000

Joshua Bassett biography

Joshua T Bassett was born on 22nd December 2000 in Oceanside, California, USA. He is 20 years old as of 2021. He holds an American nationality, white race, and mixed ethnic background. His ethnicity is a mixture of Irish, German, English, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Scottish, Welsh, distant Dutch, and Swiss-German descent.

He is the son of Tylor Bassett (father) and Laura Bassett (mother). The actor's father is a professional pianist, while his mother is a real estate agent. He has five siblings, Alison Bassett, Claire Bassett, Ashley Bassett, Winter Bassett, and Hannah Bassett (all sisters). Joshua and all her sisters have been involved in acting and appeared in several theatre productions.

The actor was homeschooled for his elementary and high school education levels. After completion, he attended Palomar College in San Marcos, California.

Acting career

Joshua Bassett attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

At the age of seven, he took part in a community theatre production of High School Musical, where he played the role of J.V Jock number two. He has starred in more than 30 musical productions.

However, he began his first substantial role in 2018, playing the recurring role of Aidan Peters on the Disney Channel TV series, Stuck in the Middle. Then, at the age of seven, he appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

He co-wrote the series' soundtrack, Just for a Moment, with his co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. He has also starred in the following movies and TV shows:

2015 - Limbo as Caleb

as Caleb 2017 - Lethal Weapon as Will

as Will 2018 - Game Shakers as Brock

as Brock 2018 - Stuck in the Middle as Aidan Peters

as Aidan Peters 2018 - Dirty John as Teenage John

as Teenage John 2019 - Grey's Anatomy as Linus

as Linus 2020 - Common Sense as Joshua

as Joshua 2020 - Anyone Else as Joshua

as Joshua 2020 - Heaven is You (Live) as Joshua

as Joshua 2021 - Lie Lie Lie as Joshua

as Joshua 2021 - Only a Matter of Time as Joshua

as Joshua 2021 - Telling Myself as Joshua

as Joshua 2019 to 2021 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Ricky

as Ricky 2019 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

2020 - Kid Together: The Nickelodeon Town Hall

2020 - The Disney Family Singalong

2020 - Any Gabrielly Convida

2020 - Earth to Ned

2020 - High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

2020 - GMA3: What You Need to Know

2020 - 8 Bit Melody Challenge

2021 - Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

2021 - The Morning Show

2021 - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

2019 to 2021 - Good Morning America

2021 - Celebrity Page

Music career

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series perform onstage during the 5th Annual Elsie Fest: Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Apart from acting, Joshua is a talented singer. In early 2020, he signed with a talent and entertainment company, United Talent Agency. He also signed a recording deal with Warner Records. On 3rd April 2020, he released his first single, Common Sense. After that, he released his second single, Anyone Else.

On 12th March 2021, he released his self-titled debut extended play, Joshua Bassett. The lead single from the EP, Lie Lie Lie, was released on 14th January 2021.

Joshua Bassett's songs

Lie Lie Lie

Just for a Moment

Feel Something

Even When/The Best Part

I Think I Kinda, You Know

Only a Matter of Time

Telling Myself

Breaking Free

Anyone Else

Even When

Heaven is You

The Perfect Gift

Do It All Again

Sorry

When There Was Me and You

Bet On It

Common Sense

Little Saint Nick

Christmas

Not Right Now

Easily Replaced

Kiss Me While You Can

Ending The Cycle

This Song

I'm Tired of This

One and Only

I'm Still in Love With You

LA

Angel

We Both Know

Wife and children

The actor is not married, and he is neither dating. In 2020, he was in a relationship with his gorgeous girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia is an American actress and his co-star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On 10th May 2021, the actor came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with Clevver News.

Olivia Rodrigo (L) and Joshua Bassett pose at the after-party for the premiere of Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at the Walt Disney Studio lot. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Height and other body measurements

Joshua Bassett's height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he weighs 75 kg. His eye colour is hazel, and he has dark brown hair. He has a slimly built body with the following distinctive features:

Curly, wavy tousled hair

Clean-shaven look

Charming smile

He has a mole on his chin

Slender frame

Joshua Bassett's net worth

The actor who also doubles up as a singer makes a reasonable sum of money from his successful career in the entertainment industry. He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $700,000 as of 2021.

Latest updates

In the latest updates, the singer finally addressed his much-talked-about hospitalization in January. He revealed that he had suffered from heart failure and septic shock. The doctors told him that he had only a 30% chance of survival.

Initially, the Stuck in the Middle's star thought he was suffering from food poisoning, but he went on to become worse; hence he sought medical care. He did not offer so much detail about the cause of the heart attack and septic, but he stated that he was sure that stress had a part in it.

Joshua Bassett's fast facts

Who is Joshua Bassett? He is an American actor and singer. How old is Joshua Bassett? The actor is 20 years old as of 2021. He was born on 22nd December 2000. What ethnicity is Joshua Bassett? His ethnicity is a mixture of Irish, German, English, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Scottish, Welsh, distant Dutch, and Swiss-German descent. Who is Joshua Bassett dating? Unfortunately, he is not dating anyone at the moment. Was Joshua Bassett in Godspell? Yes, he was. He starred Apostle James in the local stage production. Does Joshua Bassett have any tattoos? No. There are no signs of any tattoos on his body. Where does Joshua Bassett live now? He resides in Los Angeles, California, pursuing his career in the acting and singing industry. How much is Joshua Bassett's worth? He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $700,000 as of 2021.

Joshua Bassett is a rising star in the entertainment industry. He has starred in several films and released a few great hit songs. He has revealed that anyone can become whatever they wish to be if they are resilient, dogged, and determined to get it done.

